Belvoir went into finals as premiership favourites, it's lost that tag

Just a week after posting one of its best wins in years, East Albury took it a step further by crushing one-time Cricket Albury-Wodonga Provincial premiership favourites Belvoir on Saturday.
In a cracking first week of finals with two upsets, the Crows defeated the Eagles for a second successive week in an eight-wicket pounding.
"We took a massive boost of confidence from last week and we launched into this week, knowing if we played to our potential there was one result that was going to happen," delighted Crows' coach Brett Davies enthused.
"We bowled the house down, fielded like men possessed and were rock solid with bat in hand.
"It was an exceptional performance and one we're going to replicate for the next two weeks, fingers crossed."
East toppled the runaway competition leaders in the final round and while the Eagles had nothing to play for, that's never the case in a final, albeit Belvoir was the only team which couldn't bow out with a loss.
The home team's top and middle order, which has been so powerful, suddenly looks vulnerable after being skittled for only 119.
No. 6 Hayatulah Niazi top-scored with 28 as teenager Ethan Haberfield continued his rise with 3-14.
'He's probably grown a foot in the last 12 months and has found a yard of pace as well," Davies offered.
"He's a left-arm quick and adds a real difference to our attack, we gave him an opportunity in the T20s and he was fantastic with the new ball and really good closing the innings, we thought over the last few weeks closing our innings was where we really needed to improve."
Davies, who turned 40 on Thursday, celebrated in style with 2-25 from 10 overs, while fellow opening bowler Cam White was also miserly with 2-24 from 10.
The Crows raced to the target only two wickets down and with 21.5 overs left.
Captain Miles Hemann-Petersen scored 43, opener Matt Tom displayed his patience in the hot conditions to post 41 not out, while Canada's Ayush Verma smacked four boundaries and two sixes in his quickfire 33 not out.
It means Belvoir is now away to Lavington after the latter's 47-run win over Wodonga Raiders.
The Panthers are the defending premiers and will now start favourites against a shaky Belvoir.
Raiders, meantime, bowled strongly in their first final in 16 years, dismissing the home team for only 153.
Year 11 schoolboy Hunter Hall continued his top season with 65 from 140 deliveries as Chanaka Ranaweera (3-22) and captain Tom Powell (3-33) excelled.
Raiders were cleaned up for 106 from 40 overs with No. 8 Ranaweera top-scoring for the second successive week, hitting 21, along with Zac Barrenechea.
Nathan Brown grabbed 4-23, while the association's leading wicket-taker Nizam Uddin took 2-9 from 10 overs, with six maidens.
Lavington is now premiership favourites, while Raiders can be proud of their drought-breaking season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.