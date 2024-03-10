No Dan Christian, no Dan Smith, no worries - Corowa hammers Hoppers

Corowa booted North Albury out of Cricket Albury-Wodonga Provincial finals with a thumping eight-wicket win on Saturday.
Despite finishing second, the Hoppers have now lost their last three finals since claiming their last title against Albury in 2021-2022.
"It was a very proud effort," elated Corowa coach Jack Thomas said.
"We worked really hard this week, particularly with the bat, on just having a clear mind, being ultra positive and playing with control."
North's total of 197 appeared competitive after No. 3 Tim Hartshorn (58 from 104 deliveries) and middle-order batter Cal Langlands (54 from 85) shared a 61-run stand.
Extras (24) was the only other score over 14 as the visitors bowled 19 wides.
Ben Mitchell continued his miserly form with 4-16 from 10 overs on a terrific batting wicket.
He now has 10-78 from his last 39 overs, conceding two runs an over with his spin.
"He's got so much skill and a very good thinking cricket brain, it's not surprising he's going for those miserly totals," Thomas revealed.
In reply, Corowa cruised to victory with Matt Grantham (retired 74 not out), Pat Lavis (67) and Matt Wilson (40no) racing to the target from only 37.2 overs.
"Matt Grantham's body was starting to cramp in the heat, even his hands, he was saying he couldn't hold the bat, his last couple of shots he adopted the (Glenn) Maxwell look, just don't move and put your hands through it," Thomas laughed.
Corowa's win is even more meritorious given it was without former state players Dan Christian and Dan Smith.
Although North prepared a superb track, the fact it could only take two wickets indicates it needs more firepower with the ball.
In rounds 17 and 18, the Hoppers conceded successive centuries (St Patrick's Neil Smith 108no and Belvoir's Nic Whitelaw 151no), so they will be after a bowler with a point of difference over winter.
Corowa will now host East Albury in the preliminary final.
