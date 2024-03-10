Border criminal's Victorian jail time has put a twist on his sentencing in NSW

A North Albury crook's ongoing incarceration in Victoria is causing headaches on how to deal with a case in NSW.
Dylan Meyers previously was convicted in his absence over an incident from mid-2021 involving a stolen car.
A warrant has now been issued for the 23-year-old's arrest, with the Murray River Police District appealing for information from anyone who might know where he can be found.
Meyers and two others - a man and a woman - were arrested in central Albury on July 21, 2021, after getting out of a Subaru Forester, stolen hours earlier in Beechworth.
After his arrest, Albury police conducted checks that revealed Meyers had outstanding arrest warrants in Victoria "for offences or robbery and (causing) serious injury and assault in company" as well as his extradition.
Albury Local Court was before the warrant was issued that Meyers was due to face a committal in Victoria on March 28, and that a bail application in that state was possible.
The court heard the most likely process to now follow would be the issuing of a warrant for Meyer's arrest in response to an application from police.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said Meyer's offending, to which he had since pleaded guilty, was "too serious to be dealt with today".
Prosecutor Sergeant Andrew Pike said a warrant that could then be acted on once Meyer was released might be the best way to proceed.
Sergeant Pike said that while NSW could make an order for Meyer to appear next by way of a video link, this was not legally binding for Victorian authorities.
Meyer's sentencing had been set down for February 19 on a single charge of a charge of being carried in a conveyance taken without consent of the owner.
The Subaru was stolen from outside a property in Finch Street, Beechworth.
The vehicle was next sighted, by Albury police, that day about 4.45pm.
At the time police were in the car park behind the Astor Hotel.
The court heard the car had a NSW registration plate on the front but no plate on the back.
Police saw the other man get out of the driver's door, Meyers from the front passenger side and the woman from one of the back doors.
They were promptly arrested.
Two Victorian number plates were found in the boot.
Police also searched Meyers' shoulder bag, inside which was a small resealable bag containing "a crystalline substance".
A police forensic analysis produced an "inconclusive result".
Anyone with information about Meyers' whereabouts are urged to call Albury police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
