The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Video/Entertainment

Mitta Muster a mighty fun day for families despite scorching heat

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
March 11 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caleb Hodgkin, 7, Nate Boyer, 4, and Connor Hodgkin, 4, from Yarrawonga, couldn't wipe the smiles off their faces at the Mighty Mitta Muster on Sunday, March 10. Picture by James Wiltshire
Caleb Hodgkin, 7, Nate Boyer, 4, and Connor Hodgkin, 4, from Yarrawonga, couldn't wipe the smiles off their faces at the Mighty Mitta Muster on Sunday, March 10. Picture by James Wiltshire

Mitta Valley families braved the heat at one of the hottest Mighty Mitta Muster weekends yet.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Entertainment

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.