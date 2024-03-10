Mitta Muster a mighty fun day for families despite scorching heat

Mitta Valley families braved the heat at one of the hottest Mighty Mitta Muster weekends yet.
The warm conditions weren't enough to stop a crowd of more than 1500 people at the 52nd annual event on Sunday, March 10.
Muster secretary Ebony Glass said the committee was delighted with the turnout despite temperatures pushing 35 degrees, which resulted in an extra trip from volunteers to top-up drink supplies.
"It's certainly one of the hottest Mitta Musters on record, but we were really happy with the crowd," she said.
"There was heaps of kids in the running races and novelty events earlier in the day. It brought in a lot visitors we probably wouldn't normally get.
"We had the camels and pony rides that came from the Billabong Ranch in Echuca and I got a lot of inquiry about the camels.
"The pig races were highly anticipated, the kids loved them.
"All the favourite events like the strong man and the iron man, dog jumping and whip cracking have had more and more people wanting to get involved."
The Mighty Mitta Muster was officially opened on Saturday night, March 9, with a performance from Walla farmer and singer Danny Phegan.
Mrs Glass said all proceeds from the day went back into the Mitta Valley community.
"One of the things that we focus on is trying not to make it too expensive for families," she said.
"This is my fifth year involved on the committee, but my dad was one of the original organisers, so I've been coming to the muster for 41 years. I'm following in his footsteps."
The woodchopping events also attracted plenty of interest as world champion axeman Laurence O'Toole Junior won the Garry Smith Memorial event, which doubles as a Victorian state title.
"I haven't missed a year unless it's clashed with the Australian Timbersports Championships. I've been a very prominent supporter of the muster," he said.
"I especially come here to try to win the Gary Smith Memorial. Gary Smith was one of our world champion axemen and he was my first team manager when I was in the under 21s.
"It's a really big honour to win his memorial because he was someone special to look up to as a junior. It's a real highlight on my woodchopping calendar and I think I've won it nine or 10 times now.
"I love getting up here. I chopped at Tallangatta yesterday, camped here, went for swim in the river and will do that again before I drive back to Melbourne."
Yarrawonga's Bianca Dean attended with her young family for the first time and said she was keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
"This is our first muster, but we go camping at Mitta a fair bit," she said.
"It's been a beautiful day. The kids have done nearly everything but they loved the camel rides and the helicopter.
"The community spirit is great to see."
