Sanctuary Salon couple found a new calling on a trip back to London

As a teenager growing up in Albury Karen Cloake was always interested in the beauty industry.
Her younger sister Kylee often became her model; she was a kind of "living doll".
After high school she worked at a pharmacy and later trained as a hairdresser.
"I've been around beauty since the age of 16," she said.
"Now I've been in the beauty industry for 40 years; as a beautician not as a beauty therapist."
Having met her British-born husband Stuart while she was plying her trade as a hairdresser in England from 1991 to 1997, Ms Cloake further consolidated her interest in health and wellbeing.
In 1998 the couple opened the Albury Sanctuary (later Sanctuary Salon and Spa) in Olive Street, offering hairdressing and beauty services, massage, facial and holistic body treatments.
Then in early 2023 the couple had to close the business after Ms Cloake heeded medical advice to manage her chronic back and neck pain after 37 years in the trade.
Now the couple is coming full circle back to beauty after travelling to England in mid-2023, when they met the British founder of skincare company, L'Organiq, Emma Chevrel, through a mutual friend.
Diagnosed with stage three triple negative breast cancer in 2009 at just 35, Ms Chevrel discovered there were few beauty products that didn't irritate her skin made sensitive by chemotherapy and other cancer treatments.
A low point came when a beautician at a department store suggested Ms Chevrel "come back when I felt better".
It inspired her to develop a new range of products free of parabens, fillers, additives, sulphates and synthetic fragrances.
Launched four years ago, L'Organiq offered vegan, cruelty-free and sustainably-packaged skincare that was formulated using natural ingredients and was suitable for all skin types for face and body, teenagers and men's care.
The Cloakes immediately found they were on the same page as Ms Chevrel.
"We had the same values regarding the brand, ethos, sustainability, cruelty-free and vegan-friendly," Ms Cloake said.
"The products have low or no aroma.
"They are packaged in high grade plastic or glass.
"Their motto is: Beautiful skincare shouldn't cost the Earth."
Ms Cloake was the first in Australia to offer the brand, powered by Buy Women Built.
A new Australian website was recently launched: lorganiq.com.au
