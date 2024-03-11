Traffic slowed on Hume Freeway after vehicle towing car rolls

Police are investigating a crash on the Hume Freeway at Barnawartha North after a vehicle towing a car flipped on its roof.
The incident took place about 11.10am on Monday, March 11, on the northbound lanes of the freeway near the interchange with the Murray Valley Highway.
Police said the blue Mitsubishi Triton rolled over the safety barrier and finished on its roof while it was towing a green Datsun on a trailer, which had numbered markings on its passenger door showing it had been entered in a race or historic car meeting.
Victoria Police Sergeant Anthony Chamberlain said the two occupants in the twin cab four-wheel drive weren't injured.
"The vehicle was heading north on the Hume Freeway from the Murray Valley Highway when it has lost control and rolled," he said.
The front and rear windshield from the Datsun were smashed and had been removed.
One lane of the freeway has been closed until the incident is cleared.
Two fire trucks and a smaller vehicle from Barnawartha CFA also attended the scene.
