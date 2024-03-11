'Tree worship is boring': Councillor blasts housing project opposition

A councillor has slammed a move to defer a major proposed housing development saying if trees could not be removed "Albury would never have been built".
The project at Thurgoona was approved at Monday night's Albury Council meeting despite concerns from some councillors over the clearance of trees.
Councillor Darren Cameron said "worshipping trees" was "a bit boring".
Debate over the development application for the 179-lot subdivision on the corner of the Riverina Highway and Kerr Road dominated the meeting on March 11.
A motion on the table was that the council resolve to approve the application for the subdivision and ancillary works regarding land at 710 Riverina Highway,
Councillor Jess Kellahan moved an alternative motion to defer consideration for the application.
"While I understand Thurgoona will grow and developers need to clear land, I'm opposed to the clearing of mature and hollow bearing trees," Cr Kellahan said.
"Keeping these trees add to the amenity of the development and support biodiversity.
"I would like to defer the motion until we see the open space provision improved so that the community can see what the landscaping plan is going to look like and provide accurate mapping for them.
"A functional layout plan? Where are the buses going to be? The environment dust control plan? How will these be achieved with ... Thurgoona sitting in a cloud of dust?"
Councillor Ashley Edwards supported the motion to defer the matter.
"I support this alternative motion to defer and seek changes to the development including the retention of additional large old trees including hollow bearing trees," Cr Edwards said.
"My concerns about the proposed removal of these large oak trees is shared by our community - these trees provide valuable visual amenity and shade.
"They would help to reduce urban heat island effects and the current and future impacts of climate change."
Cr Cameron then entered the debate.
"If trees were not able to be removed, Albury could never have been built - it's as simple as that - urban development requires the removal of trees," Cr Cameron said.
"And this pseudo religion, which seeks to take us back to the time of my Celtic ancestors where we danced around worshipping trees is kind of a little bit boring to me.
"Trees are important but I'd like to remind people too that older gum trees are quite dangerous. In a recent storm we saw branches damaging property, there were luckily no fatalities.
"Gum trees are notorious for dropping their branches and don't go very well with built up urban areas.
"So I'm not persuaded by the arguments that these hollow bearing trees will improve oxygen quality ... and I'm certainly not persuaded by the view that there's some sort of religiously significant item that has to be treated as a deity.
"We need to expand the city, housing is at an absolute crisis ... we need more housing, and Thurgoona is one of the few places that can occur. It must go ahead."
Councillor Alice Glachan said councillors should be supporting the development.
"The developer has taken some time to ensure that the development meets the requirements of Albury city," Cr Glachon said.
"They have compromised in a number of areas, including the retention of as many trees as they are able to, to ensure that the development is viable.
"If it's not viable they can't do it. If they can't do it we don't get those houses being built there."
Deputy mayor Steve Bowen said "the need for some more information before it's rubber stamped is is probably important in my opinion".
Councillor Ashley Edwards said she had received feedback about "how few trees are left by developers in new subdivisions".
"And how hot it is to live there ... they're not even thinking about what it will be like to live there in the future," Cr Edwards said.
"So I won't be supporting a motion that continues this dangerous trend."
Cr King exercised her casting vote in the absence of Councillor Daryl Betteridge and the move to amend the original motion was lost.
Councillor Stuart Baker then moved the original motion to grant consent to the DA.
Cr King used her casting vote to approve the application.
Voting for the motion were Cr Cameron, Cr King, Cr Glachan and Cr Baker. Voting against were Councillor David Thurley, Cr Kellahan, Cr Edwards and Cr Bowen.
"Given we have an apology, I will execute my casting vote - that motion is carried," Cr King said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.