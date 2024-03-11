The Border Mail
'Tree worship is boring': Councillor blasts housing project opposition

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
March 12 2024 - 5:30am
The locality plan on the Thurgoona housing development application. PIcture supplied
The locality plan on the Thurgoona housing development application. PIcture supplied

A councillor has slammed a move to defer a major proposed housing development saying if trees could not be removed "Albury would never have been built".

Ted Howes

Ted Howes

