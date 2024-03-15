Learn about Australia's most bold designer whose works grace hip nightclubs

The fascinating life and design legacy of Florence Broadhurst will be stitched together in Albury by an expert in the field.
Australian fashion designer and ABC television presenter Claudia Chan Shaw will present Florence Broadhurst: The Enigmatic Design Legend at Albury Entertainment Centre Theatrette on Monday, March 18.
Shaw said Broadhurst revolutionised the Sydney design industry in the 1960s and 1970s through her company's innovation in hand-printed wallpapers.
She insisted that Australia had a design identity of its own and was no longer following England's lead.
"She recognised that Australia didn't have hundreds of years of tradition to follow and did things differently," Shaw said.
"Inspired by the light in Australia, she wasn't afraid to experiment with colour and dyes; her use of colour was audacious."
Shaw said Broadhurst loved to experiment; her designs were printed on shiny metallic foil backgrounds in bold colours.
She worked closely with the top interior designers of the day.
"Instead of having to wait several months for imported wallpapers, Florence was able to turn around orders very quickly," Shaw said.
"If clients wanted matching fabric for curtains or blinds, she could accommodate their request."
Florence Broadhurst designs were sold in Asia, the US, Saudi Arabia and Europe.
While remembered for her revolutionary wallpaper and textile designs, Broadhurst was also a painter; she was a finalist in the Sulman (1956), Wynne (1964) and Archibald prizes (1962 and 1966).
Shaw said Broadhurst's designs were more popular now than in their hey-day.
"Not only can you buy Florence Broadhurst wallpapers and textiles, New York fashion label Kate Spade used Florence Broadhurst designs in their collection some years ago," she said.
"Her wallpapers grace the walls of a nightclub in London.
"Walk into any department store in Australia and you'll find Florence Broadhurst luggage, sheets, toasters, jewellery, rugs, cushions, notebooks and more. Florence would have loved it!"
Sydney-born creative Shaw has a multi-faceted career as a fashion designer, television and radio presenter, author, public speaker, installation artist, photo artist and curator.
She was co-designer and director for the Australian fashion label, Vivian Chan Shaw, renowned for its exquisite handmade knitwear and jewellery.
The designs are represented in the permanent collection of the Powerhouse Museum, Sydney.
Shaw was best known for her role as co-host and presenter on ABC TV program, Collectors and her subsequent book Collectomania: From objects of desire to magnificent obsession.
ArtsNational Murray River (formerly ADFAS) will host Shaw's talk as part of its lecture series on Monday, March 18, from 6.30pm.
Light refreshments available from 6pm.
