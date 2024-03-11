The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Walking the talk: It's the community who's answered, say B2B volunteers

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
Updated March 11 2024 - 9:51pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sweet support ... locals Robyn and Neil Funston on catering duties during the 2023 B2B suicide prevention walk. Picture supplied
Sweet support ... locals Robyn and Neil Funston on catering duties during the 2023 B2B suicide prevention walk. Picture supplied

It might be four eggs, half a cup of milk and some flour but "something small can do so much", says Robyn Funston.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.