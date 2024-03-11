Walking the talk: It's the community who's answered, say B2B volunteers

It might be four eggs, half a cup of milk and some flour but "something small can do so much", says Robyn Funston.
And indeed when the 68-year-old volunteer put out a call asking the community to donate morning tea items for walkers in the B2B suicide prevention walk last year, the response was immediate - and overwhelming.
"We had mums, dads, families offering to make cakes, Anzac biscuits, yo-yos, lemon slices ... and the home-made food went down so well," the Beechworth resident said.
"One of the best parts about this event is that the community has answered."
Now in its fifth year, the 73-kilometre walk from Beechworth to Bright - on from March 22 to 24 - encourages the Border, North East and wider community to walk and talk in solidarity for survivors of mental illness and suicide.
That inaugural Beechworth to Bridge walk would become the catalyst for the creation of a local three -day B2B walk from Beechworth to Bright on the Murray to Mountains Rail Trail.
Robyn and her husband Neil, 72, have lived in the North East for the past 35 years and moved to Beechworth about four years ago to be closer to their daughter, son-in-law and now two grand-children.
"Volunteering is in our blood," Robyn said.
Their commitments to causes include Share the Dignity, as lifetime "friends" of Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital and Ronald McDonald House, and more recently involvement with Drag'D Out Beechworth and Beechworth Inc.
"Both our families have done it forever really - and we're lucky we have the opportunity to be able to help others," she adds.
"My Nanna was born in the late 1800s and her husband was injured in the First World War, returning home as a TPI (Totally and Permanently Incapacitated). They used to take meals around to other TPIs."
Robyn admits when the couple moved to Beechworth, she had decided to be a bit more "picky" about her volunteering efforts.
"You do get volunteer burnout," she said.
However when she heard about B2B, she knew she wanted to help particularly as it was such a small but dedicated committee.
"And if you spoke with my friends and family, you'd know it was an obvious move to get involved in the food side of things," she laughs.
Last year the committee asked Robyn and Neil to officially take over the catering gig (this will be their third year of involvement with the event).
After COVID, Robyn said she was acutely aware that so many local businesses had been hit hard and so she reached out to the community for help.
"Our businesses get hit up (for donations) so often so I put it out there and asked the community to donate," she explained.
The rest, as they say, is history.
"We are just so incredibly grateful for the support that followed," she said.
"Beechworth Health (Service) also gave us three days' worth of fresh fruit and vegies. This year we have a cool room so we can follow along and cart all the sausages and coleslaw ..."
And it's as she's serving up welcome treats for weary walkers that Robyn says the true impact of this event quietly sinks in.
"It's so interesting because when the walkers arrive to the food stall, they are all mightily relieved and everyone looks really happy," she began.
"But as that euphoria slows down, you see the committee members gently mingling and joining in conversations with people."
Connections, camaraderie, comfort ... even if it's over a slice of cake.
"All the committee members have done mental health first aid," Robyn explained.
"It's handy to know how to start - and even finish - a conversation.
"A smile, a hug - I'm very good at hugs!"
Robyn also says that at her age, it's wonderful to "see the change, to see people talking about mental health so openly".
"It certainly wasn't a subject talked about in my family so it's a great feeling to be able to talk about it now.
"Not everyone who walks or who is on the committee has been directly affected by suicide, but it's about having empathy.
"People might say to us that we're doing such great work but I say to them, 'You're the one making 24 muffins'."
