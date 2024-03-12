Sir Don's cricket bat and a skinned Tasmanian Tiger inspired musical showcase

A convict love token, a whole skinned Tasmanian Tiger, Sir Donald Bradman's cricket bat and a prototype Holden car are among Australian icons to be showcased musically on the Border by acclaimed guitarists.
The musical reflection of Australia, This is Us, will be brought to Border audiences by Murray River Fine Music in collaboration with the Jindera Pioneer Museum on Saturday, March 23.
Guitarist siblings Slava and Leonard Grigoryan chose 18 objects from a collection of 250,000 held by the National Museum of Australia and composed a program of new works based around them.
Among the objects were an ancient ochre of the Majebege rock shelter, a convict love token relating the experience of transportation, the stream anchor from Matthew Flinders' HMS Investigator, a preserved wet specimen of a whole skinned thylacine, the Kimberley spear point fashioned by Aboriginal people from glass, a cricket bat of the famed Sir Donald Bradman and the prototype Holden motorcar that began the car manufacturing industry in Australia.
Each of the compositions was heightened by the projection of high-definition 3D video of the particular object and incorporated all of the Grigoryan Brothers' influences from classical to jazz and contemporary music.
They will use a variety of guitars (electric, 8-string tenor ukele, 12-string and classical).
The brothers said the objects represented some of our First Nation's history, colonisation, migration, innovation and stories of love and loss.
"We were deeply moved by all of them," they said.
The music was composed during the COVID lockdown with each living in different states and was a new direction for them.
Murray River Fine Music chief executive officer and artistic director Helena Kernaghan said it was exciting to be able to bring such a stunning original program to regional audiences in what was the first concert for the 2024 season.
"We are always excited to showcase unique and iconic venues for our artists to perform in, and the Jindera Pioneer Museum provides the perfect setting for an event such as this," she said.
Ms Kernaghan said the objects and music would take the audience from the deep past of early indigenous Australians to contemporary Australian society.
"The power this has on the listener and observer is palpable; this is the first in a series of spectacular musical journeys to be showcased across the year in 2024 by Murray River Fine Music, and our first co-presentation with the Jindera Pioneer Museum team," Ms Kernaghan said.
Tickets are $45 for adults, $35 concession and $10 under 18s.
The show starts at 7.30pm.
For bookings and details visit: thegrigoryanbrothers.floktu.com
