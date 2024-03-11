Mum drunk when she went to collect the kids, then fled when partner arrived

A Thurgoona mother's ongoing problem with alcohol addiction has resulted in a delay in sentencing for picking up two of her children while clearly drunk.
The woman had a high-range reading of more than three times the legal blood alcohol limit when she pulled in to the car park at Thurgoona Public School on March 1.
Her youngest child, a baby boy, was strapped into the back seat.
The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was there at 3.30pm to collect her six-year-old.
Albury Local Court was told on Monday, March 11, that a staff member quickly concluded the 39-year-old mother-of-four was intoxicated.
The woman then drove off with the two children in her car and headed to the nearby Thurgoona Preschool car park to collect her four-year-old.
These actions put her in contravention of an apprehended violence order in place for the protection of her partner and their children.
One condition of the order is that she is not to be in their presence within 12 hours of drinking alcohol or using illicit drugs.
The woman pleaded guilty to the contravention, along with charges of driving with a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol and hindering or resisting police.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin initially indicated that she would like to have a duty report prepared by NSW Community Corrections to determine her suitability for supervision.
The usual turnaround for the completion of report is a few hours, allowing for sentencing to be carried out the same day.
But defence lawyer Sascha McCorriston asked that a full sentence assessment report, with a six-week turnaround, instead.
Ms McCorriston submitted that this was the best option given her client's ongoing, significant issues with alcohol.
She said that as part of trying to tackle these issues, the woman would be assessed on Thursday for her possible admission into a residential rehabilitation program in Canberra.
Ms McLaughlin said she was concerned by the woman's alcohol-related offending, which included court appearances in 2018 and 2023.
"Noting the seriousness of these matters, I will ask for a full sentence assessment report," she said.
Ms McLaughlin said rehabilitation was a "very positive thing to engage in" - not just for the offender but also for her very young children.
On arriving at the preschool, the woman got out of her and was met by staff "who immediately formed the opinion that the accused was intoxicated".
Police said that was because of her slurred speech, her unsteadiness on her feet "and the conversations that she was having to herself".
The woman's partner arrived moments later to collect the child, so the woman ran off, leaving the two other children in the car.
Police then arrived, finding that the children were "distressed".
The woman was soon found after a search of the area by the officers, who placed her under arrest.
She was handcuffed and walked towards the police vehicle, at which point she began screaming at them and dropping her body weight.
Police had to "forcefully" hold her up. They then searched her, uncovering a car key that resulted in them giving her a preliminary breath test she failed.
The woman was taken to Albury police station, where she provided a breath analysis reading of 0.167.
Ms McLaughlin said the woman would be excused from appearing in court for sentence on April 22 if she had already gone into rehabilitation.
