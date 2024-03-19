No ifs but putts: The golf day leaving its own legacy 75 years on

An annual day of golf is back for its 75th year, all in the name of supporting defence and police families.
Rutherglen RSL Legacy golf day will be held in conjunction with the Victoria Police Legacy on Sunday, March 24, at Rutherglen Golf Club.
Event coordinator Noel Hince said a resurgence in golf had seen the day almost sell out.
"The local people have been absolutely fantastic in their support," he said.
"We've had some really major donations, as in cash donations. So this day coming up on Sunday would be very viable for both organisations, the Police Legacy and RSL Legacy."
The day will begin at 9am with a service to commemorate the loss of both military and police servicemen and women before teeing off at 9.30am.
Victoria Police Legacy's chief executive Lex de Man and Legacy Australia's chief executive Graham Boyd will attend the event.
The program includes 18 holes, and three-ball ambrose. Novelty events will be taking place with men's, women's and mixed teams welcome.
Those playing will have their eyes on the eighth hole with $1000 up for grabs for a hole in one.
Mr Hince is most looking forward to the presentations and draw of the raffles and expects $10,000 will be raised on the day.
Victoria Police Acting Senior Sergeant Mick Savage said the day meant a lot to him.
"The main thing for me is giving back to the legatees," he said.
"You have people who have died fighting for the state or the country, and if we can help them out a little bit with their families then that is a massive thing."
He has been donating money to the police Legacy since the day he joined the force, 25 years ago.
All money raised on the day is equally distributed to both legacies.
Registration cost for the event is $35, which includes golf, a sausage sizzle and finger food afterwards.
Registrations will take place from 8.30am, however numbers are limited and registrations before the day are preferred.
