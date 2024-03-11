This is just what we wanted to hear from a Roos' leader after THAT year

A defiant Joe Hansen says Corowa-Rutherglen will not just make up the numbers.
Speaking to The Border Mail for the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League season liftout, the proud Roo maintains the club might surprise football fans.
"I think we'll be more competitive and be looking to win some games," he suggested.
"I haven't got a number on it, the expectation is we'll win some games and not just being a number in the comp."
Hansen's conviction will naturally delight the Roos, but also the league.
Corowa-Rutherglen is entering unchartered territory in the O and M after being forced to miss 2023 due to a severe player shortage and the clubrooms being flooded in late 2022.
It can be difficult enough to get a gauge of how a club will perform after a series of arrivals and departures over the off-season, let alone when it's basically starting from scratch.
Hansen was one of the players forced to find a new club, spending the year with fellow O and M outfit Lavington.
He's returned home, as the club was hoping all its players would, and will be joined by a host of recruits.
Karingal duo Darcy Hope and Connor Leslie were the first signings in early September, with ex-North Ringwood midfielder Sam Banfield following in November, while the Dunstan brothers - Sam and Nathan - arrived just last month.
There's naturally been other signings as the club searched across Australia for newcomers with first-year coach Steve Owen assigned the task of moulding a competitive unit.
"We'll be aggressive, attacking, have a red-hot crack at the footy and look to bring pressure," Hansen offered.
"It's a young group with some new faces, so it will be an exciting brand of footy."
The Roos start their season at home against Albury on Easter Saturday.
