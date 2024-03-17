'Reach beyond' and thrive together Advertising Feature

The 2024 NSW Seniors Festival, which runs from March 11 to March 24, celebrates the role of older Australians in our society.



This year's theme, 'Reach Beyond' speaks to the way today's seniors defy many preconceptions around ageing, and remain active community members well into their 80's, and 90's.

Staying connected to your community, engaging with, and contributing to the world around you is critical to maintaining health and well-being as you age.



Two Albury-based seniors, Iris Jarvis and Diane Darcy became firm friends after meeting at LiveBetter's Tuesday Craft Group.



I would come in here and it would be a real boost to my morale. - Iris Jarvis

Both women are active, engaged and remarkably upbeat despite the challenges ageing can bring - they truly embody the Seniors Festival theme 'reach beyond'.

Diane, who turns 80 later this year, believes it is her love of all things crafty that keeps her thriving in her senior years.

"I have a weekly craft stall where I sell my handicrafts - cardigans, jumpers booties, Barbie doll and baby doll clothes and baby blankets," Diane said.



"And then in winter, I sell beanies too."

Diane believes the social groups help keep her both active and engaged.

"The social groups have been marvellous," Diane said.



"It's a place where you can get support, talk to people, and express how you're feeling. I'd encourage anybody to come along."

At 91 years young, Iris lives alone on her farm, and it is there that she can often be found weeding the garden and mowing the lawns.



For Iris, hard work, and staying active are the key to staying young.

After losing her husband, Iris was doing it tough, feeling lonely and isolated.



She heard about LiveBetter Albury's Seniors Social Groups and thought she might give it a go.



That was nine years ago, and she hasn't looked back.

"It's lovely coming along and meeting people," Iris said.



"Just talking and listening to what's going on in the world. I've really enjoyed it.



"I would come in here and it would be a real boost to my morale."

LiveBetter said that as we age, our routine and lifestyle change, and we can find ourselves becoming increasingly lonely and isolated - unless, like Diane and Iris, we actively seek connection.



So, why not use this year's Seniors Festival as an opportunity to investigate what's going on in your community?



Share your hard-earned wisdom with others. Always be curious, keep on learning, and stay strong.