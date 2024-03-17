29th Tallangatta Expo ready to entertain Advertising Feature

The 29th Tallangatta Expowill showcase diverse exhibitors, with new attractions, like working dog and horse training events, set to bring the action. Picture supplied.

The Rotary Club of Tallangatta is excited and proud to present the 29th Tallangatta Expo.



Giving local farmers and other rural based residents the opportunity to network with each other and fellow exhibitors, the event showcases the latest farming and rural-based products and developments.

The Expo will feature an area for lifestyle exhibitors, set to complement the already extensive array of farming and rural exhibitors alongside delicious food from the Tallangatta Rotary food marquee.

Club Secretary Manny Chessari said visitors can enjoy the expo while visiting the picturesque township of Tallangatta, nestled on Lake Hume, during the NSW school holidays.

The event will begin on Thursday April 18 at the Tallangatta Showgrounds.



"The Rotary Club of Tallangatta has been involved in some form or another in 29 events, only missing two years due to Covid and drought," Manny said.

"An exciting development for this years Expo will be a feature on working dog training, with three different clinics each taking 10 dogs and their handlers."

The Expo is held at the picturesque township of Tallangatta, nestled on the stunning Lake Hume, during the school holidays. Picture supplied.

The three different activities will be traditional working dog training; working dogs off horses; and training for agility and obedience.

"The activities will cater for spectators. People wishing to enter their dogs will soon be able to enter through Eventbrite, but meanwhile, further details can be obtained by calling Cate on 0427 275 283," Manny said.

Once again the Rotary Club of Tallangatta will be making it free entry for visitors, however donations at the gate will be gratefully accepted and will be channeled towards Rotary's Polio Plus campaign.



The ever-popular wood raffle will be back, whereby $1000 worth of wood will be raffled, with $500 for first and $250 each for second and third. Proceeds will go to Shelterbox which is a Rotary-linked Charity which provides emergency shelter for disaster victims.



"Our club will source, cut and split this excellent dry quality wood from the property of President Cate and husband Anthony, making it an opportunity for members to interact together whilst serving the club and the community," Manny said.