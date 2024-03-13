The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Whatever happens at the Noreuil Park foreshore will be on all of us

By Dr Anthony Perrone
March 13 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Murray River at Noreuil Park. Picture by Mark Jesser
The Murray River at Noreuil Park. Picture by Mark Jesser

Having attended the Albury City Council's Murray River Experience master plan review on February 28, I left the two-hour session with the shakes afterwards.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.