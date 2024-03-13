Whatever happens at the Noreuil Park foreshore will be on all of us

Having attended the Albury City Council's Murray River Experience master plan review on February 28, I left the two-hour session with the shakes afterwards.
The presentation was very good, which talked about the varying locations to be addressed as per the master plan, with time to visit with ACC staff on specific questions and explanations on the four locations presented.
However, the one that caused the shakes was in relation to the Noreuil Park foreshore re-development.
There were several people who had many questions as to the 'draft' plan as developed by engineers as per ACC briefs.
If there is one item that as a community, we need to be involved in, it is the Noreuil Park foreshore re-development.
This is a generational change.
The current draft has grass and trees making way for a hard tiered surface to allow for all access from the parking lot to the river itself.
It also provides direct line of sight for those sitting on the shore.
Remember this is only a draft.
Yes, the river banks do need repair along the areas where most people swim and yes, all the hidden concrete and boulders need to be removed for safety reasons.
How many of us have thought we had broken a toe or two!
More importantly, like the large never used concrete pad that now sits in front of the cafe, where grass once was, has been laid increasing the heat levels in an area we go to cool down, the draft plan simply calls for more of the same.
Again, if not concrete, the idea of a hard surface seems to be the preference at the moment.
There are better options such as a grassed amphitheatre style of tiering down to the river with a natural (grassed) all access ramping, for a lack of better wording.
This option seemed to resonate with those in attendance.
The trees would remain and the areas currently grassed would still be grass except they would have a different appearance.
The grassed amphitheatre style is very prevalent in many waterside communities.
We should all want less concrete/hard surfaces again as a cool down haven, which can start with the removal of that ugly and hot pad.
It would be good if ACC considers alternative options to the default concrete option.
Further, there currently is no provision for owners of pets, mainly dogs, to take their beloved family member for a swim away from toddlers, elderly or those with a disability in an already limited swimming area.
In its current state the problem already exists.
We were told there is a section near Oddies Park where pets can access the water, however, who would know this as there are no signs alerting owners where to go.
There are signs at all the entries that do say no dogs off leash, which with minimal policing of the area many dogs do roam freely in the swimming areas as well as the adjacent grassed areas.
Remember this is a generational change, whatever happens at the Noreuil Park foreshore will be on all of us.
We can make a positive impact but we need to speak up.
Right now, the Noreuil Park foreshore is a gem of a place but change is in the master plan, budgets and funding await once the 'final' plan is derived.
I wish us all luck that our gem, the Noreuil Park foreshore, will continue to be that gem for other generations that come after us, a cool, beautiful grass haven along the great Murray River under the expanse of leaf laden trees.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.