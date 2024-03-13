'If you have an idea or a dream': Chance to bounce grants into the Border community

A grant that has been described as a "massive help" and has changed the way for two Border organisations, is now open for applications.
The 2024 Qantas Regional Grants program will give $2 million in grants to support Australian based not-for-profit community groups and projects that benefit regional areas.
On-Country Pathways was a 2023 recipient and general manager Jebb Hutchison said the grant has elevated their driver mentor program.
"We had a really ageing fleet. It's allowed us to purchase a brand new vehicle and have it modified for dual control purposes to help young people gain their license and their independence," he said.
On-Country Pathways in Wodonga, assists First Nations people aged 15-24 years old by delivering employment and career pathway programs.
The charity has used the $25,000 grant to allow for more Indigenous youth to gain their driving licences.
"Before we never had dual controlled vehicles, so we've been able to add that next level of safety for our participants and also our employees," Mr Hutchison said.
"And also it comes with the added benefit that as a dual control vehicle and our now driving instructors have gained a qualification which allows us to do the ten professional sessions that each young person is entitled to do in their logbook."
Mr Hutchison said that applying for the grant was a simple process that "only took less than a couple of hours."
He encourages other Border organisations to consider applying.
"Definitely apply. If you have an idea or a dream that you think fits the criteria, it is certainly worth applying," he said.
General manager of Women's Centre for Health and Wellbeing, Marge Nichol, said the grant has been able to help more women in the community.
"It's given us that flexibility to have funds to support those women that need it at that stressful time in their life," she said.
"So it's given us freedom to know we had that funds to be able to do that."
The $10,000 grant the Albury-based organisation received was to help women who are domestic violence survivors escape or feel safe in their situation.
"It's definitely made a positive impact," she said.
Thirty-two community groups across Australia were selected for the grant out of 1600 applications.
General manager of Albury Business Connect Glen Robinson is highly supportive of the grant opportunity.
"Grants of any nature are always critical, particularly for regional areas," he said.
"We don't have the financial horsepower of a city area or nearly the population, where it becomes a lot easier because you've got a bigger spread.
"So any grant that comes along, particularly for not for profits [it's a good opportunity], as our markets tighten up and as the interest rates keep biting, we're seeing across the board keeping reaching out for businesses or governments to keep reaching into their pocket to support these sort of initiatives is harder and harder..."
Mr Robinson says the grant is a chance for those doing community based work to be given an opportunity, particularly for those whose work may be less known.
Applications close on Friday, May 10 and successful applicants will be announced in July.
For more information visit qantas.com/regionalgrants.
