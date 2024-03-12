Record entries speak volumes for popularity of Rutherglen art competition

A record number of artworks were entered in the seventh annual Rutherglen Tastes of Art Prize this year.
Organisers were thrilled 568 artworks from throughout the country were in the mix for prizes across multiple categories.
The Painting/Mixed Media category proved the most popular overall.
North East contemporary artist Kate Gorman was the visual art judge for the prize, responsible for Painting/Mixed Media, Work on Paper, 3D and the Youth sections.
Commercial photographer and photographic artist Jules Boag judged the Illustrative, Places and People Photography sections.
More than 250 people attended the opening gala night at Rutherglen Memorial Hall on Friday, March 8.
Shirley Pinchen's Icy Blast won first prize ($2000) in the Painting/Mixed Media category, sponsored by Destination Rutherglen.
Julie Hooper's The Golden Hour won first prize ($2000) in Painting/Mixed Media category, sponsored by Campbells Wines.
Jenny Wallace's Winter - Lake William Hovell won first prize ($2000) for Work on Paper, sponsored by Hennessy Home and Garden.
Jacqui Melbourne's Trojan won first prize ($2000) in the 3D Artwork category, sponsored by Scion.
Kate Hanton's Shiver won first prize ($1000) for Photography Places, sponsored by James & Co.
Ann Killeen's The First Eve won first prize ($1000) for Photography People, sponsored by The Other Place.
Marg Leddin's Solstice Mandala won first prize ($1000) for Photography Illustrative, sponsored by Pickled Sisters.
Paul Blake's The Dilemma won first prize ($1000) for Photography Animals, sponsored by Francis Transport.
Lylah Ellao's Marlow's Trunk won first prize ($250) for the Youth Award, sponsored by Indigo Shire Council.
Rosie Bulmer's Reputation won first prize ($250) for Youth Award, sponsored by Indigo Shire Council.
Finn Welsh's Extinction: A work in progress won first prize ($250) for Youth Award, sponsored by Indigo Shire Council.
Melissa Thomas' Blue Wren won Highly Commended ($200), sponsored by Indigo Shire Council.
Beth Peters' I hold you won Highly Commended ($200), sponsored by The Rutherglen Convent.
Melissa Thomas' Under the Tuscan Sun won Highly Commended ($200), sponsored by Merchant Rutherglen.
Susie Goodyear's Quick give me a drink before they cancel that too won Highly Commended ($200), sponsored by Gelatina.
Wayne Roberts' Grazing Ovens River Flats won Highly Commended ($200), sponsored by Valentines.
Jeanette Graham's Autumn Morning, Lake Moodemere won Highly Commended ($200), sponsored by Caffeine N Machine.
Andrea Travassaros' Time Out won Packing Award ($100), sponsored by Rutherglen Op Shop and Baker Seed Co.
The Rutherglen Tastes of Art Prize exhibition runs at Rutherglen Memorial Hall daily until Sunday, March 17.
Entry $5.
