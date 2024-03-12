Butcher accused of arson spree out on bail, must live with his mum and dad

A supermarket butcher accused of lighting fires at Table Top and Thurgoona has been granted bail despite police concerns about his supposed danger to the community.
Police argued that while the case against Michael Pithers was largely circumstantial, it still had strength.
That was because of his car allegedly being seen at the scene of the four fires around the time these were lit in January.
Prosecutor Sergeant Casey Braz submitted that Michael Pithers should not be released because of fears he would commit further serious offences.
"Clearly (alleged) offences such as these place the community at a significant degree of risk, particularly with the weather we're experiencing at the moment," he put to Albury Local Court on Tuesday, March 12.
But magistrate Sally McLaughlin accepted such risks could be mitigated by the imposition of several conditions as proposed by defence lawyer Jaimee Simonsen.
Ms McLaughlin granted the bearded 29-year-old bail provided he live with his parents in Thurgoona, and that he not leave home unless in their company or to fulfil his duties as a butcher at the IGA supermarket in East Albury.
He must not drive a motor vehicle and has to report to Albury police each Monday and Friday between 8am and 8pm.
Driving while disqualified is the only charge to which Pithers, who appeared via a video link to Junee jail, has pleaded guilty.
Ms Simonsen entered not guilty pleas on his behalf to four counts of intentionally causing a fire and being reckless as to its spread and to having a knife in a public place.
The court heard previously that Pithers was arrested after being stopped by police in a white Toyota Corolla on Table Top Road, Thurgoona, on February 26.
That came as a result of police creating Strike Force Zalgris in January after several suspicious fires were reported in the Albury area.
Ms McLaughlin, in granting bail, said Pithers "is before the court facing very serious allegations".
"The most serious is that he caused (several fires)," she said.
While she acknowledged the case was circumstantial, Ms McLaughlin said the evidence - as suggested by the alleged vehicle sightings - was "that he deliberately lit the fires" on multiple occasions at multiple locations.
Ms McLaughlin said there was also the allegation that Pithers had a knife in his car when this was searched by police.
"It is a black machete with a 50-centimetre blade," she said.
"It could not be described as a weak prosecution case."
Ms McLaughlin said the experience of spending time in custody might well ensure Pithers complied with the conditions of bail.
She warned Pithers that if he failed to do so then he would come back before the court "and it's very likely you will be bail refused".
Ms McLaughlin ordered that the brief of evidence be completed by April 9, with a next mention of the charges to take place on April 23.
