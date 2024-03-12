The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Butcher accused of arson spree out on bail, must live with his mum and dad

By Nigel McNay
Updated March 12 2024 - 2:08pm, first published 1:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The aftermath of one of the fires, in Wignell Road, Thurgoona.
The aftermath of one of the fires, in Wignell Road, Thurgoona.

A supermarket butcher accused of lighting fires at Table Top and Thurgoona has been granted bail despite police concerns about his supposed danger to the community.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.