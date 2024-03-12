Powerhouse O and M on-baller hoping to miss only first month of the season

One of the Ovens and Murray Football League's best players is unlikely to play before late April, at the earliest.
Wangaratta dynamo Jackson Clarke is recovering from a foot injury suffered on July 8 - eight months ago.
"It was a complete tear of the Lisfranc ligament and about three broken or dislocated bones in my foot, it made quite a mess of it," he revealed.
Clarke suffered the injury when his foot was caught awkwardly in a tackle against Yarrawonga.
The Pies' midfielder had dominated the first quarter, but his loss in the second term robbed the home team of firepower and it fell in a one-point thriller.
The Pigeons were four games into what turned out to be an 11-match winning streak to the premiership and no player troubled them in that run home as much as Clarke had.
Clarke's injury has drawn comparisons with the one which ended Brownlow medallist Dane Swan's career at Collingwood in 2016, although the latter also suffered a fractured ankle.
Another one of the O and M's best players Anthony Miles also suffered a horror foot injury in August, 2022, and was told he would never play again.
He returned against North Albury on July 8 - the same day of Clarke's injury.
"We were playing Albury (a fortnight later), I'd had had the diagnosis the day before and had a chat to him (Miles), giving me an insight into what it was about," he explained.
"Obviously Anthony's injury was more serious than mine, he told me what the recovery will be like and we had the same surgeon, which is a bit of a small world, and seeing him get back to play footy is obviously good for me."
The determination of Miles to return will never be forgotten by those at Tigerland.
"I've been running for three weeks now, pretty much nearly into full training, it's recovering really well and haven't had any dramas, so trying to ramp up my load as much as possible," powerhouse Clarke offered.
"I'm hoping I will miss only the first month, it will be pretty early, pending any setbacks, but everything seems to be tracking pretty well."
While Clarke is hoping to return by May, the Pies will naturally take a conservative approach, given the seriousness of the injury.
