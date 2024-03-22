Weekend of family fun, markets, local flair Advertising Feature

Grand Street Parade on Saturday promises to inject colour and energy into Beechworth's streets. Pictures supplied.

The vibrant town of Beechworth is gearing up for an exhilarating weekend as the Golden Horseshoes Festival returns.



The annual celebration from March 29 to April 1 is an eagerly awaited event, set against the backdrop of the Easter long weekend.



Promising a delightful blend of family-friendly activities, lively markets, and community-driven events, the festival showcases the best of Beechworth's modern culture and local charm.



The Beechworth Golden Horseshoes Festival is an annual celebration that brings together the Beechworth community and visitors to showcase the town's modern culture and local charm.



The festival features a diverse range of activities, including a Grand Street Parade, lively markets, a family-friendly carnival, the annual Rotary Market, and live entertainment.



The Light Horse Reenactment during the Saturday Grand Parade in 2023.

The beloved tradition attracts locals and tourists alike to experience the unique charm of Beechworth.

What's on

Grand Street Parade on Saturday promises to inject colour and energy into Beechworth's streets. Floats, live music, and local performers will create an atmosphere of celebration and entertainment.

The Family Fun Carnival will be a hub of excitement with thrilling rides, games, and entertainment suitable for all ages. This carnival atmosphere guarantees laughter, excitement, and unforgettable moments for families and friends.

Floats, live music, and local performers will create an atmosphere of celebration and entertainment.

Returning as a festival highlight, the annual Rotary Market will boast a diverse array of stalls. Visitors can peruse handmade crafts, fresh produce, and unique items while enjoying the friendly atmosphere created by the Rotary Club's commitment to community service.

Explore the lively marketplace that will grace the streets, featuring local artisans, craftsmen, and culinary delights. From handmade treasures to delicious treats, the markets offer a unique shopping experience for visitors of all ages.

The festival will feature a diverse lineup of live performances, showcasing the talent that Beechworth has to offer. From toe-tapping tunes to soulful melodies, the stage will come alive with local artists and musicians.



Some acts include the Baker Boys Band and Pete Denahy, who will be performing live on the Camp Street stage on Saturday.

The Rotary Club invites you to a weekend of family fun, vibrant markets, and memorable experiences.



"Don't miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in the lively atmosphere of Beechworth."

