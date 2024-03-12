The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Drink-driver came under attention of cops by crashing in front of them

By Albury Court
March 13 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drink-driver came under attention of cops by crashing in front of them
Drink-driver came under attention of cops by crashing in front of them

He left police no choice but to see that he was checked out for drink-driving.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.