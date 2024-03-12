Drink-driver came under attention of cops by crashing in front of them

He left police no choice but to see that he was checked out for drink-driving.
Jason William Giddings lost control of his car while heading north on Prune Street in Lavington.
His Mitsubishi 380 left the road, crossed a grassed area and crashed into a tree.
It was about 9pm on December 2, 2023, and police were watching.
The impact of hitting the tree, Albury Local Court has been told, spun the car back on to the roadway.
But Giddings could not undergo a regular police breathalyser test.
He suffered undisclosed injuries in the crash, so paramedics needed to take him to Albury hospital for treatment.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin was told hospital staff took blood samples from Giddings at 10.25pm.
These were then sent off to be tested, revealing that he had a blood alcohol content of 0.096.
Giddings, 35, of Donelly Avenue, West Wodonga, pleaded guilty to a single charge of driving with a mid-range prescribed concentration of alcohol.
Giddings' driver's licence was suspended at the time.
"The signposted (speed) limit is 50kmh; at the time the accused was travelling well in excess of this speed," police told the court.
Ms McLaughlin allowed a two-week adjournment so Giddings could provide further material relevant to sentencing.
