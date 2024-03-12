Kicking goals for unity: soccer game to boost ties between police and refugees

The rivalry might well be fierce on the field but when Wodonga police and members of the Border's migrant communities meet for a soccer match on March 24, they'll be hoping to foster team unity off the field.
Building understanding, trust and connections between local police and newly arrived refugees and migrant communities is one of the central themes of this year's Harmony Day celebrations at Willow Park from 4pm to 7pm.
A friendly soccer game has been decided upon but the end "goal" is about much more than ball skills and point scoring, says Albury Wodonga Ethnic Communities Council (AWECC) executive officer Richard Ogetii
Mr Ogetii said the fun-filled game will no doubt be an exciting highlight of Harmony Day but it is also a demonstration of the partnership AWECC has forged with Victoria Police at Wodonga.
"We are not collaborating with the police in reaction to crimes occurring, rather as a way of ensuring that the community feels comfortable to approach the police if they need assistance," he explained.
"It has been gratifying to note that officers are keen on nurturing partnership with all sections of the community, regardless of their origin or background."
Harmony Day is typically marked on March 21 - the date selected by the United Nations in 1979 to commemorate the 1960 Sharpeville massacre when the-then South African Police opened fire against peaceful demonstrators protesting the apartheid pass laws, killing 69 people.
The UN would create the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination; and in Australia Harmony Day is an attempt to acknowledge the contributions of multicultural communities to our society.
Mr Ogetti said a soccer match with the police was an indication of "the significant progress that has been experienced by migrant communities in our region".
"In contrast to the origins of Harmony Day, we are keen to continue to foster our relationship with the police and all other sections of the community," he said.
"Some community members grow up in societies where police are seen as an enemy or aggressor to be avoided. This may take time, but it is now clear that community members are changing that perception."
Senior Sergeant Shane Martin, from Wodonga police, said Harmony Week was a great way to celebrate the many different cultures that made up our vibrantAlbury-Wodonga community.
He said this year's theme of "Everyone Belongs" was vitally important - and so true.
"Everyone, regardless of your background, is considered a valued member of the community in which we live," Senior Sergeant Martin said.
"Coming to know the stories of some of the lived experiences from refugees to this country, highlights how we need to treat everyone with respect.
"It has given me an appreciation of the obstacles they have had to overcome to build a new life in this part of the world and the resilience they have shown."
Senior Sergeant Martin said his interactions with members of multicultural communities had given him "a new appreciation of the world in which we live and fuelled my passion for travelling overseas".
"We have great working relationships with AWEEC and other multicultural partners and we will continue to learn from one another," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.