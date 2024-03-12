The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Kicking goals for unity: soccer game to boost ties between police and refugees

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
March 13 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga Police's Senior Sergeant Shane Martin with Albury Wodonga Ethnic Communities Council (AWECC) executive officer Richard Ogetii ahead of the friendly soccer match that will take place at Willow Park for Harmony Day on March 24. Pictures by Ashbury Studios
Wodonga Police's Senior Sergeant Shane Martin with Albury Wodonga Ethnic Communities Council (AWECC) executive officer Richard Ogetii ahead of the friendly soccer match that will take place at Willow Park for Harmony Day on March 24. Pictures by Ashbury Studios

The rivalry might well be fierce on the field but when Wodonga police and members of the Border's migrant communities meet for a soccer match on March 24, they'll be hoping to foster team unity off the field.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.