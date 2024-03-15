The Border Mail
Home/News/Property

Sleek and modern countryside haven

March 15 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The home was built by local Gilchrist Homes just over 12 months ago. Picture supplied.
The home was built by local Gilchrist Homes just over 12 months ago. Picture supplied.

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 5+

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.