Sleek and modern countryside haven

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 5+
This modern and contemporary House of the Week has been thoughtfully designed and positioned to take in stunning views of Table Top Mountain and the natural landscape.
Selling agent Bart Hanrahan said the home was built by local Gilchrist Homes just over 12 months ago.
It is a solar-passive, "off grid" residence constructed with an attractive balance of colorbond and brick veneer.
"From an agency perspective, it's a truly exciting prospect. The rare opportunity to market a property in the location 'Round Hill' offers is a once in a generational opportunity," Bart said.
"The home, land and improvements speak for themselves."
The home comprises of three spacious bedrooms with a rumpus room that could easily be converted to a fourth bedroom. All bedrooms are carpeted and have built in robes, with the master complete with spacious walk-in robe and ensuite.
The family bathroom and ensuite are beautiful spaces with quality fittings and rain forest showers in both. The home has burnished concrete floors throughout providing an ambience second to none.
The entertainer's kitchen has an abundance of cupboards and bench space with Caesar stone benchtops, gas cooking, plus a well-designed walk-in Butlers pantry.
The open plan living has areas for dining and sitting with magnificent full-length, double-glazed windows which take advantage of the breath-taking views and allow natural light to filter throughout.
"'Round Hill' is an exceptional parcel of mixed faming land, gently undulating and well-drained with predominately red loam soils throughout," Bart said.
The property is considered to be 95 per cent arable with perennial pastures throughout including Clover, Phalaris and Rye as well as two established Lucerne paddocks.
There are magnificent established tree lines throughout, as well as approximately 7.5 hectares of established spotted gum trees for personal use. Fencing has divided the property into about 16 paddocks.
Water is provided by a quality bore being the backbone of the supply. A two-inch main from the solar pump provides reticulated water supply to troughs throughout the paddocks.
The dams on the property are trusted and plentiful, and drinking and domestic water supplies come from rainwater catchment from the home and shedding.
Other improvements include a 22.5m x 13m open bay machinery shed and a 16m x 9m open bay machinery shed with power connected, and an attached dustproof lock-up container.
