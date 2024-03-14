The Border Mail
Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, March 16-17

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
March 14 2024 - 12:00pm
Hannah, 4, and Millie, 3, pictured with Easter Bunny, are getting ready for the 2024 Border Easter Egg Hunt on March 16. Picture by Madilyn McKinley
Hannah, 4, and Millie, 3, pictured with Easter Bunny, are getting ready for the 2024 Border Easter Egg Hunt on March 16. Picture by Madilyn McKinley

HUNT UP

The Border Easter Egg Hunt, Albury Botanic Gardens, Saturday, March 16, 9am to noon

Running since 2018, the Border Easter Egg Hunt will be hosted by Albury Wodonga Regional FoodShare for the first time. This year's event will feature two separate hunts, where children search for three foam eggs hidden in the gardens to be exchanged for chocolate eggs. Gates open at 9am, with the first Easter egg hunt starting at 10.30am for children under 6 and 11am for older ages. Prizes will be drawn at 12.15pm. There will be food stalls and coffee vans as well as children's entertainment. The Easter Bunny will make an appearance and there will be photo opportunities. This year's event is raising funds for Albury Wodonga Regional FoodShare to provide food for families in our community experiencing hardship. Buy tickets ($10) online to avoid the queues on the day: bit.ly/

