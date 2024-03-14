Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, March 16-17

Running since 2018, the Border Easter Egg Hunt will be hosted by Albury Wodonga Regional FoodShare for the first time. This year's event will feature two separate hunts, where children search for three foam eggs hidden in the gardens to be exchanged for chocolate eggs. Gates open at 9am, with the first Easter egg hunt starting at 10.30am for children under 6 and 11am for older ages. Prizes will be drawn at 12.15pm. There will be food stalls and coffee vans as well as children's entertainment. The Easter Bunny will make an appearance and there will be photo opportunities. This year's event is raising funds for Albury Wodonga Regional FoodShare to provide food for families in our community experiencing hardship. Buy tickets ($10) online to avoid the queues on the day: bit.ly/
The biggest Chrysler event in the southern hemisphere, Chryslers on the Murray returns to Wodonga this weekend. Celebrating 100 years of Chrysler, the event aims to represent every decade within its 800-plus entries. Spectator parking for the event is at Gateway Village in Wodonga or Noreuil Park in South Albury. Those parking in Gateway Village are urged to follow the path to the under pass near Union Bridge. Parking is open from 8am both days. Entry is $10 for adults while children are free.
The 75th Wodonga Show returns to the showgrounds this weekend. This year Country Women's Association (CWA) has teamed up with Wodonga Show Society to bring back the pavilion craft, cookery and handiwork exhibits for the first time in almost a decade. The famous CWA scones will be available on show day as Devonshire Tea between 11am and 3pm. Among other show highlights will be Circus McCabe, Billabong Ranch camel and pony rides and animal nursery, Sandy Creek Clydesdales, jumping castle and coffee vans. Entertainers will include Albury City Band, Albury Wodonga Pipes and Drums, sheep shearing and Snakebusters!
The Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Sunshine Ride will host its first Fiesta at Adrenaline Boxing and Conditioning. From 5am, show your support for the riders who are raising money for the cancer centre. There will be coffee, bacon and egg rolls, doughnuts, pastries and ice cream. There will be a balloon artist (Twisted Balloons Albury) and face painting (Danielle Marinic). The riders will be pedalling into their 12th hour and will need as much support as they can get as they pedal for another 12 hours.
Each year a group of ex-military vehicle collectors gather at Ball Park Caravan Park in Corowa to display their lovingly-restored vehicles. The Corowa Swim-In is the largest annual ex-military vehicle meet in Australia. On Saturday there will be a parade down Sanger Street to the Corowa Showground. There will be a large military vehicle display at the showgrounds along with a swap meet. A presentation event at the showground starts at 8pm. Isabella and Bill Bates will talk about their journey with Legacy. Most vehicles at the event are of World War II vintage. They include many Jeeps, Blitz's, Dodge Weapons Carriers, Studebakers, GMC trucks, White Scout Cars, Chev trucks, Ford trucks, Bren Gun Carriers, Harley Davidson motorcycles, Amphibious Jeeps and DUKWs.
Embark on a journey into the fascinating world of French popular music where the real stars are the worldly famous songs of Edith Piaf and Charles Aznavour. From obscure beginnings, on street corners for Piaf and shady Parisian cabarets for Aznavour, they went on to conquer the world. Their ability to tell a story through song, together with their inner talent and self-determination, were the key elements that took them to some of the most prestigious theatres and concert halls around the globe. Piaf and Aznavour's songs continue to captivate audiences worldwide. Back in Time is a window into the brilliance and artistic legacy of the legendary pair.
Yorta Yorta and Dhudhuroa brothers Uncle Phil and Uncle Allan will bring a wealth of cultural knowledge and craftsmanship to a hands-on workshop. The community will learn the art of crafting the didgeridoo, also known as a Yidaki, from these respected community leaders. For cultural reasons the workshop is only open to men and boys across the whole community. Uncle Phil wanted to run the workshops to teach fathers and sons traditional men's business to encourage healthy male connections. A light lunch will be provided. All materials and tools will be provided, and participants will keep their creations. This workshop has been made possible by AlburyCity Community and Cultural grants program. Tickets via Eventbrite: https://bitly.ws/3eD8I
Melbourne's own continental style gypsy swing band Ultrafox presents the finest in Le Jazz Hot. They draw their inspiration from the unusual and infectious style of Django Reinhardt and The Hot club of France. Elegant swing, tender jazz ballads, gypsy waltzes, original compositions and hot rhythm are just a few of the trademark sounds. The band plays in trio setting (two guitars and double bass with vocals) and adds violin, clarinet or female vocals to augment their sound at will. The group has recorded three albums. Bring your family and friends to this free open-air concert. Food and drinks will be available to buy or pack a picnic.
Hosted By AlburyCity Youth Council, Wellfest is an event all about the mental health and wellbeing of young people. Learn about local youth services and grab some free breakfast.
Best known for being the frontman and songwriter from beloved Australian folk-rock band Things Of Stone and Wood, Greg Arnold is coming to Albury for a special show. Arnold has spent the past eight years based in Switzerland, continuing to make music and tour the world. In The Sky is his fifth solo offering and takes a slightly different tack to his previous offerings. Recorded in Geneva it's the record Arnold might have made in 1989, had violins and mandolins not taken over his entire musical character. Support act will be singer-songwriter Simon Marks.
