Wangaratta Rover-Murray Bushranger Darcy Wilson to make AFL debut

Wangaratta Rovers' Darcy Wilson will debut for St Kilda on Saturday night.
The 18-year-old was told on Tuesday he will play the away game against Geelong.
The first round pick has produced an outstanding maiden pre-season, impressing with his outclass class and endurance.
Wilson was selected at No. 18 in last November's AFL Draft, winning the 3km time trial in December.
More to follow.
