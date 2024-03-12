The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Wangaratta Rover-Murray Bushranger Darcy Wilson to make AFL debut

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
March 13 2024 - 9:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darcy Wilson will debut for St Kilda in round one. Picture by St Kilda FC
Darcy Wilson will debut for St Kilda in round one. Picture by St Kilda FC

Wangaratta Rovers' Darcy Wilson will debut for St Kilda on Saturday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.