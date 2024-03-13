Tilley makes huge call on his future as he battles 'a form of leukaemia'

Benambra MP Bill Tilley, who has been diagnosed with leukaemia, says he will walk away from politics at the end of his term in November 2026.
Mr Tilley, 60, ruled out a by-election and vowed to "see his term through to the end" while he battles cancer.
"I'm going to keep serving this community until November 2026," he said.
But he didn't want to "poke a stick at the bear" by working himself into the ground.
Speaking at Wodonga on Wednesday morning, March 13, Mr Tilley, who has held the seat since 2006, said he had been working quietly behind the scenes since December.
"In the last several months, I've taken an extended sick leave period ... after being diagnosed with a form of leukaemia," he said.
"So I've been bit like the hamster on the hamster wheel, having numerous tests, blood tests, sometimes I feel like I've been hit by a vampire.
"I had a PET scan last week, and I'm looking forward to seeing the doctor today to say that, whatever it is, it's not as bad as it could be."
Mr Tilley declined to speculate as to who might put their hand up to contest the seat in 2026.
"That will be something left to the Liberal Party to pre-select who would be next suitable," he said.
More to come
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.