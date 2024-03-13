The Border Mail
The Border Mail
Tilley makes huge call on his future as he battles 'a form of leukaemia'

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated March 13 2024 - 12:41pm, first published 12:25pm
Member for Benambra Bill Tilley on Wednesday morning announces his plan to quit political career. PIcture by Madilyn McKinley
Benambra MP Bill Tilley, who has been diagnosed with leukaemia, says he will walk away from politics at the end of his term in November 2026.

