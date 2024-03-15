Captivating home with sensational flair

BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 3
This remarkable residence, originally built by Rudy Zauner, has been meticulously renovated and redesigned to create an inner-city living experience.
With its contemporary architectural elements and distinctive flair, inside and out, the residence unveils an extensive array of premium inclusions, promising a lifestyle of unparalleled sophistication.
Spanning across two generously portioned levels, the floor plan seamlessly integrates open plan living with dining area and a modern kitchen that boasts panoramic views.
Indulge your culinary passions with the 110cm SMEG cooker complemented by two dishwashers with drawer lifts, a plumbed fridge, and a step-in pantry for convenient storage.
Upstairs, bedroom accommodation comprises three spacious bedrooms, all with built-in robes. The master suite is a sanctuary of luxury, featuring an opulent ensuite and a walk-through robe.
Descending to the lower level reveals a fourth bedroom, a study with added convenience of a three-station built-in desk, a third bathroom, a large second living room, a wine cellar, and ample storage options.
The meticulous attention to detail extends to every corner of the home, with soft-close mechanisms throughout, Australian custom-made Luxaflex curtains and shutters, and custom joinery.
Car accommodation is effortlessly provided by a triple garage at the front of the home, offering additional storage space that could double as a workshop.
Boasting seamless access to the backyard, the yard offers a shady oasis perfect for warm summer afternoons to relax and entertain.
