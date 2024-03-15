Charming central Albury home exuding elegance

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 1
Enjoy Central Albury elegance at its best. Built in the 1920's, this exceptional feature property showcases ornate and traditional features which add character and charm.
Features like the wide entry hallway, the 3.6m ornate ceilings, stain glass windows and timber floorboards throughout all add to the period appeal.
The home has four bedrooms with a study. The main bedroom features walk-through robes and an ensuite.
The kitchen has gas cooking, a dishwasher, timber cupboards and bench tops, and overlooks the family living area.
A large formal lounge room with double doors is next to the formal dining area - complete with an open fireplace - and opens up to the outside patio space.
Extra features include a cellar hydronic heating, solar panels, a single carport and workshop.
