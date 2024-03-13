50 years of 'helping people': Why every community needs a Helen Murray

An Albury resident has been recognised for servicing the community for more than half a decade as a Justice of the Peace.
Helen Murray was shocked to find out she has served for so long.
"I was as surprised as anybody to find out that I've been a JP for 50 years," she said.
"I mean, it's just something that I was nominated for when I was in my 20s by the board of directors of the Albury Base Hospital."
Ms Murray started as a JP when she worked as a personal assistant to Ted Landon at Albury hospital.
"I was very young. I didn't quite understand it, but anyway, said yes," she said.
"They nominated me, went through the routine of becoming a JP and have been a JP ever since."
After registering as a JP, she decided that she wanted to become a marriage and funeral celebrant as well, where she works locally but also likes to travel.
"I did a course 15 years ago, wanting to do something other than work," she said.
"And after I did the course, I put so much work into it, I thought, I'm going to apply to be a marriage celebrant."
As a JP, every five years Ms Murray must reapply and complete a course for ongoing professional development to make sure she is up-to-date with the rules.
"I just love what I do," she said.
"Look, I like helping people, and that is one big way of helping the community as a whole."
Ms Murray spends her time as a JP working with many cancer patients, as well as witnessing "general documents".
With no plans of stopping, Ms Murray will continue her services for many more years to come.
She said JPs are becoming less common, but it is handy for the community to be able to find her online by using the Justice of the Peace public register.
She will be flying to Sydney with her daughter Ginnelle Mullins in April to receive the award at NSW Parliament.
