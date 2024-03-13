The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Volunteer stays dedicated to upkeep of rapidly changing North East rail station

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated March 13 2024 - 7:00pm, first published 6:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wangaratta Stationeers founder David Maroney on the Docker Street bridge overlooking the new track completed as part of the Inland Rail project. Picture by Mark Jesser
Wangaratta Stationeers founder David Maroney on the Docker Street bridge overlooking the new track completed as part of the Inland Rail project. Picture by Mark Jesser

The longest serving volunteer at Wangaratta's railway station is not stopping any time soon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.