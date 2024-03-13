Volunteer stays dedicated to upkeep of rapidly changing North East rail station

The longest serving volunteer at Wangaratta's railway station is not stopping any time soon.
As works to lower and realign the track and upgrade the Wangaratta station precinct as part of the Inland Rail project take place, David Maroney continues to make sure the station looks spick and span.
The 83-year old, who founded Wangaratta Stationeers in 1998, was repainting posts on the main platform on Wednesday, March 13 as track upgrades and earthworks took place either side of him.
"I used to help the drivers go up and down when I was young. They looked after me quite well and didn't send me back to school," he said.
"There was about five or six lines through here. I remember the old Spirit of Progress (passenger train from Melbourne to Albury and later Sydney) going through the centre line.
"Even before I retired, the station looked a bit grubby and nobody was looking after it and I thought I would get into it.
"I started off by myself and then eventually we came under the umbrella of Keep Victoria Beautiful and then Keep Australia Beautiful. They've had a stationeer program since 1999.
"I've been volunteering here for more than 25 years and there are five of us who are active and another three or four who are on-call.
"I've gotten on pretty well with most managers as the years have gone by, but they've become a bit stricter about volunteers doing things.
"People who use the station or have cause to walk across the line and across the bridges are quite appreciative of what we do, so that makes us feel better. There is a job there to be done, so we do it."
Mr Maroney has witnessed significant changes to Wangaratta's rail station and has kept a close eye on the major modifications in progress to cater for double-stacked freight trains.
While he isn't opposed to the imminent introduction of larger trains once the Inland Rail works are completed, he would have preferred the Australian Rail Track Corporation to keep the station's three lines open and have double-stackers on their own line.
Mr Maroney is also a member of the Wangaratta Rail Action Group, which submitted a 62-page document outlining its preferences for the station works during the Inland Rail consultation process.
"One of the concerns I spoke to the contractors about, and it looks like they've listened, was to keep the trees off the line," he said.
"We planted flowering gums in 2001 or 2002 mainly for shade and beautification. We grew a lot of trees along the embankment to stop the erosion and laid tyres down to stop the erosion encroaching on the footpath."
The Inland Rail project has progressed throughout March with a huge schedule of construction work along the North East line.
Work has been carried out day and night across the Wangaratta site since March 7 as 27,000 cubic metres of soil is removed to lower 900 metres of track.
The original standard gauge line, known as the dive, is close to being filled in, while the remaining section of the bridge that connects to Green and Roy streets is being removed.
Crews have also started to build 880 metres of the new west track, including construction ballast, sleepers and rail, as well as the installation of 100 metres of track drainage.
ARTC Victoria general manager projects Ed Walker said it was the largest scope of works ever conducted during a track possession.
"Wangaratta will be especially busy with work extending beyond the usual 60-hour track possession to complete the removal of the Green Street bridge, backfill the dive, lower tracks, and install the new west track," he said.
"We apologise for the disruptions and thank local communities for their patience and understanding as we carry out the work on this major nation building project."
