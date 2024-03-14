Will AWFA powerhouse continue to dominate the competitions?

Albury United will be chasing the 'triple treble' in the Albury Wodonga Football Association, which starts on Saturday night.
The Greens won the League, Cup and FA Cup in 2022 and 2023, suffering only a handful of losses.
And the club's personnel has had little change over summer.
"The core of the team is still there, which is really good, a couple of guys in and out, you always have that natural churn, but we're hoping to continue on from where we left last year," fourth-year coach Matt Campbell said.
The Greens have picked up the versatile Rhyce Hore, who will play alongside his older brother Jordan.
"I have wanted to play in the same team as Jordan for a long time and I thought this would be the year," he explained.
Hore has spent time at Murray United FC in the Football Victorian National Premier League and has tremendous praise for the region's representative club.
"I feel like a lot of my technical ability came from there, almost everything I can do on the field is from there," he enthused.
As well as Hore, goalkeeper Trent Irvine has moved across from Wodonga Diamonds, while club stalwart Sam Mason returns after a year off.
Another stalwart Aidan Rees has retired, Sam Brosolo has moved to Queensland and Alex Howard is at university in Melbourne.
The club has retained top-liners Melkie Woldemichael, Caleb Martin and Ryan Luty.
Woldemichael scored the late match-winner in the Cup final against Myrtleford and Campbell feels the runner-up will again feature.
"Myrtleford scraped into the top eight and then made a really good run to get into the Cup final, I expect they would definitely be in the top eight, probably top four teams, and Twin City (Wanderers FC) is a bit of an unknown, they could easily be a top four team and I still expect Cobram to be strong," he explained.
Twin City is returning to first grade after missing last year, due to a player shortage.
The club made a strong start in its recruiting over summer, snaring ex-Murray United ace Tom Morrison and former Wanderers' star Josh Zito.
Wanderers have the first round bye.
Wodonga Diamonds will host the first game against Cup runner-up Myrtleford on Saturday from 7pm, while in the regular Sunday matches, United is away to Boomers FC, Albury Hotspurs make the trip to Cobram, Melrose FC hosts Albury City, while Wangaratta City is home to St Pats FC.
