Bad driving led to arrest, charge over a high-range blood alcohol reading

Multiple calls to police about a small red car being driven erratically across Albury led to the arrest of a high-range drink-driver.
Darren Michael Franceschini was more than three times the legal blood alcohol limit as he weaved his way through traffic.
This was revealed before registrar Wendy Howard in Albury Local Court on Tuesday, March 13.
Defence lawyer Glenn Moody asked Ms Howard for an adjournment of sentencing to April 3, which was granted.
That came after Franceschini, 59, of Thurgoona, pleaded guilty to a single charge of driving with a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol.
Police told the court police received several phone calls on Saturday, January 20, "regarding a small red hatchback driving erratically around the Albury area".
Police then saw, about 9pm, a red Toyota Yaris heading south on Waugh Road, North Albury.
The car was pulled over so the driver could undertake a preliminary breath test.
Franceschini provided a positive reading so was arrested and taken to Albury police station.
A breath analysis test done at the station revealed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.176.
