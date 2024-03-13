Hoon motorbike antics created 'catastrophic risk of serious injury, death'

An innocent person could have been killed in a "catastrophic" collision because of a teenager's alcohol-fuelled, pit bike rampage in Albury's CBD.
His "grave" and "extremely serious" offending was spelt out to Toby Blockley by an almost disbelieving magistrate.
Sally McLaughlin told the 18-year-old on Wednesday, March 13, that his "very dangerous behaviour" on the night of November 23 clearly demonstrated his immaturity.
Ms McLaughlin highlighted how Blockley taunted police who were trying to get him to stop.
But Blockley didn't, instead repeatedly taking to the footpath along Dean Street and speeding off on his 50cc machine, one that could not be registered in NSW.
"You were actually baiting police to engage in a pursuit with you," she told Blockley, whose demeanour before Albury Local Court quickly became downcast on him being dressed-down.
Ms McLaughlin said Blockley's antics, which could have ended in jail, were made even more hard to fathom given the glowing references put before the court on his behalf - including from his workplace and his family.
"And you haven't had significant interactions with the police in the past," she said.
"You have some very important choices to make from this point on."
Earlier, Ms McLaughlin highlighted a sentence assessment report conducted on Blockley by NSW Community Corrections.
Ms McLaughlin said this made clear that Blockley had absolutely no insight into the seriousness of his offending, which took place in an area where people were milling around still-opened licensed premises.
Defence lawyer Dane Keenes had submitted that the threshold for a jail sentence had not been crossed, given Blockley's age, his early guilty plea and lack of previous offending.
Mr Keenes said Blockley had also complied with "very strict" bail conditions since he was charged.
But Ms McLaughlin said there were no mitigating circumstances in the seriousness of Blockley's offending.
"The manner in which you were riding meant you put the police, the community and yourself ... at grave risk, at a catastrophic risk of serious injury or death," she said.
Ms McLaughlin said it was only by chance that police were able to stop him before such an incident occurred.
Instead of jail, Blockley was placed on a 12-month community corrections order, with supervision, and ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work.
He was also fined $1740 and disqualified from holding a licence for 18 months.
Blockley, of Wantigong Street, North Albury, pleaded guilty to driving with a mid-range prescribed concentration of alcohol, dangerous driving, riding a motorbike without a helmet, being an unlicensed driver, using an unregistered vehicle on the road and not stop vehicle when directed to by police.
The court was told police were patrolling Dean Street about 11.30pm when they saw Blockley revving his pit bike.
He was walking the bike across Olive Street.
Police activated the warning lights on their vehicle and pulled over at the corner of Dean Street in order to talk to him.
But as they stepped out of their vehicle, Blockley revved the bike, said: "F--- you, c----", and sped away.
Police followed Blockley as he headed east along Dean Street, the teenager constantly revving the engine and "actively baiting" the officers.
"(Blockley) at times rode at speed along the footpath where (people) were walking (as) licensed premises were still open and moderate traffic was on the roadway and footpath."
Police briefly stopped following him and notified other officers that Blockley's bike was in Dean Street.
They then saw him stopped at the intersection of Olive Street, then turned left. But they ignored Blockley, as he clearly was trying to bait police to chase him yet again.
Moments later, police turned into Dean Street from Kiewa Street and immediately heard the bike's engine.
Officers in an unmarked vehicle that was also in Dean Street continued the hunt of Blockley, who they saw heading west along the footpath.
He briefly went on to the roadway, then did a U-turn and headed east back along the footpath.
"The accused refused to stop for police," Ms McLaughlin was told.
As he rode past police standing on the footpath, one grabbed hold of him and he fell off his bike on to the ground.
He was arrested and handcuffed and then failed a preliminary breath test for alcohol.
Blockley later provided a breath analysis reading of 0.09.
Police said Blockley had never held a driver's or motorbike rider's licence.
