Jessica will gain skills to give regional cancer patients even better care

An experienced pharmacist has claimed a major scholarship aimed at improving services and care at the Border's cancer centre.
Jessica Donnelly was the latest recipient of the Tim Fischer Memorial Scholarship, which was funded by the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund.
It offers recipients the chance to complete a master of cancer sciences degree through the University of Melbourne.
Valued at $27,000, the two-year online course aims to upskill staff in the rapidly evolving fields of clinical care and cancer research.
Ms Donnelly said the scholarship would give her the knowledge to provide regional cancer patients with the standard of care that they deserved.
"As a cancer pharmacist, it can be difficult to find appropriate education to improve my skill set as there are not many oncology-specific courses to undertake," she said.
"Where these courses are offered, they can be difficult to access due to cost and location.
"I believe this amazing opportunity will allow me to take my skill set to the next level, gaining a broader understanding of cancer.
"It will also allow me to gain new skills such as developing and undertaking research projects."
Trust Fund board member Kerry Strauch said Ms Donnelly had worked at Ramsay Pharmacy within the cancer centre since 2017 and was committed to providing the best possible care to regional cancer patients.
"Jess's position, approach and background in quality service frameworks in pharmacy brings a rare and unique opportunity for improvements in cancer service provision in this region," she said.
"Pharmacy is a critical but often overlooked component of oncology.
"This scholarship will allow Jess to become a voice for oncology pharmacy and a driver for service improvement and innovation at the cancer centre."
The scholarship was named in honour of former Deputy Prime Minister, Tim Fischer AC, who lost his battle with myeloid leukaemia in 2019.
Mr Fischer's widow Judy Brewer said the scholarship invested in staff to build knowledge, capacity and confidence.
"It has that sort of ripple effect; you empower one person and then they teach and that impact grows," she said.
"The people at the cancer centre looked after Tim when he was going through a horrendous cancer journey and they looked after me as they look after the families at their hardest time of life and to invest back into those people is an absolute privilege."
It was launched with $24,000 in funeral donations, $40,000 Mr Fischer left in his will and $8000 raised from a train ride organised with Lachlan Valley Railway.
The scholarship is overseen by the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre education committee with Albury Wodonga Health dietitian, Amanda Kiss, named as the first recipient in February 2023.
