COROWA-RUTHERGLEN: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with Sophie Hanrahan

Different. With the exception of a handful of girls who played in our 17s and C-grade in 2023, we have essentially had to build a senior netball list from scratch. A lot of work went into player outreach over the past six months and it definitely paid off, with great senior and junior trial numbers. We have a mix of travelling players this year across A,B and C, so for us the most important thing at the moment is building connections off the court. This is key to on court success, just look at any top team in the O&M. It will take time to adjust to each other's rhythm on court, but once we can get the first few rounds out of the way, I'm excited to see what we can do.

