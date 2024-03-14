COROWA-RUTHERGLEN: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with Sophie Hanrahan

Coach: Sophie Hanrahan.
Last season: N/A
Gains: Sophie Hanrahan (returning, Myrtleford), Sally Hunter (Osborne), Zoe Prentice (Raiders), Lisa French (returning/Wodonga Bulldogs), Indianna Frauenfelder (Yarrawonga/ Mulwala Lions), Brooke Cannon (Howlong), Leah Bihun (Myrtleford), Ella Kingston (South Yarra, returning).
How has your preseason been?
Different. With the exception of a handful of girls who played in our 17s and C-grade in 2023, we have essentially had to build a senior netball list from scratch. A lot of work went into player outreach over the past six months and it definitely paid off, with great senior and junior trial numbers. We have a mix of travelling players this year across A,B and C, so for us the most important thing at the moment is building connections off the court. This is key to on court success, just look at any top team in the O&M. It will take time to adjust to each other's rhythm on court, but once we can get the first few rounds out of the way, I'm excited to see what we can do.
Any players you think we should watch out for this season?
We have picked up some great young guns. Indianna Frauenfelder is back in the O and M and looking fit as anything. She's a player who caused me many headaches. I always despised lining-up against her because of her speed and game smarts, so you can say I'm extremely happy to have her in the same colours up the other end. Zoe Prentice is another who has come over from Wodonga Raiders after a standout rookie season in A-grade. She is someone I always admired from afar, watching her netball progress through the O and M juniors. She's a ball winner with an attitude to always better herself. I've really enjoyed her energy around the club this season.
What are your expectations for this season?
There will and already has been a lot of external expectations put on not just our team, but the club as a whole. We know as a team that we can only focus on what we can control, which right now is getting consistent training and court time under our belt.
Who do you expect to see among the top teams?
Myrtleford. Daisy O'Kane is such a target in that attack end. I've played on her in the VNL and she will be incredibly hard to stop with Liv, Sal and Evie out the front of her. Raiders will continue to be strong, the rotating attack end of Lavis, Donelan and Stewart will be deadly.
We say: The Roos enter the 2024 season unknown to their opponents as they continue to construct the club's rebuild. There's plenty of star power and experience in the likes of three-time Toni Wilson Medallist and VNL star Hanrahan, as well as back-to-back Osborne premiership playing coach Sally Hunter, while Zoe Prentice and Indianna Frauenfelder are exciting inclusions. Whilst still building as a new playing group, the Roos should be competitive in pushing other established sides this season as they find their feet back in the competition.
Prediction: Seventh.
