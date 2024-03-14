Perilous crossroads: Fire chief warns 'it's only a matter of time before someone's killed'

A North East intersection where two utes collided on Thursday morning has been potentially deadly for years, Bonegilla residents and a fire fighter boss say.
Bonegilla Fire Brigade captain Brian Church said it was "only a matter of time before someone is killed" at the intersection of Mahers Road and the Murray Valley Highway.
Ambulance Victoria said a man was taken to Albury hospital in a serious condition following the incident just after 6am on March 14.
Captain Church, whose base abuts the intersection, said he had seen many crashes and near-hits at the same spot over many years.
"It would be a terrible shame if a tragedy has to happen before something is done to fix this section of road," Captain Church told The Border Mail.
Captain Church said longtime residents and the Bonegilla brigade have been calling for a roundabout to be constructed at the site for years.
"Most of the accidents here, more than 15 in the past decade, happen at fairly high speed, so we've been very lucky that no one's been killed there," he said.
"Cars and trucks travel at 80 kilometres an hour or more along the Murray Valley Highway through this intersection, but we don't want them (Regional Roads Victoria) to reduce the speed limit, we just want them to put in a roundabout.
"We've talked to the police about this to say we're pushing to get a roundabout here because that would slow them down, a big one like the one on the Bandiana Link Road."
Captain Church said there were stop signs at the intersection on Bonegilla Road, and give way signs on Mahers Road, with the Murray Valley Highway running straight through.
He said he had seen many motorists failing to stop on Bonegilla Road.
"I have actually seen cars go straight across the intersection at high speed and brake on the other side - at least with a roundabout it would slow them right down," he said.
"What I'd be strongly advising is a big roundabout, not a real tight one because it's got semi-trailers going through as well. We've had accidents here with semi-trailers going straight through and someone's pulled out in front of them.
"It's only a matter of time until there's a death or deaths, if that happens they might look at it more closely - we just don't want to see any more crashes."
A longtime resident in the district who contacted The Border Mail said many people in the area had been concerned about the intersection "for years".
"I've been here 20 years and I estimated there were about 15 accidents in that time, but there have probably been more," the resident, who declined to be named, said.
"I think a lot of the accidents that happen when people go through the stop sign are not reported to police if no one is hurt, so they wouldn't go on the books as official incidents.
"But the state, which has control over this, needs to be aware that unless something is done soon, we're going to be looking at a horrendous fatality."
Captain Church said Vic Roads had sent a team of "10 to 15" people to investigate the scene on the morning of March 14.
The Victorian Transport Department has been contacted for comment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.