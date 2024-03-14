Pot bust: Detectives seize six 'healthy' cannabis plants in morning raid

Police seized six cannabis plants at a North East house on Thursday morning, March 14.
Tallangatta police executed a search warrant at 9.10am and found six "healthy marijuana plants" and a small quantity of dried cannabis leaf and bud at the private home.
The bust follows the discovery on February 29 of a cannabis crop growing in state forest between Yackandandah and Beechworth.
After Thursday's raid, a 55-year-old male was arrested and charged with cultivating a narcotic plant and released on bail to appear at Wodonga Magistrates Court at a later date.
Tallangatta police station commander Tim Mooney said "it may not be considered a large quantity of marijuana in the grand scheme of things".
"But it's a serious offence and there is a public expectation that this type of offending be detected and dealt with," Sergeant Mooney said.
In other news, a man has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a crash at Bonegilla.
