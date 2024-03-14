Snapchat hacker avoids conviction for accessing ex-girlfriend's Snapchat

Exercising control over his ex-partner was a significant factor in a young East Albury's man actions in illegally accessing her Snapchat account, a magistrate says.
"It's clear you were doing so to continue to have contact with her," Sally McLaughlin told Joshua Cairnes on sentence.
The victim immediately knew who was responsible when, Albury Local Court previously heard, she was suddenly logged out of the social media account.
Cairns, 22, was also deleting her Snapchat friends, who he then placed in her "blocked" list.
Ms McLaughlin said this week that Cairnes did what he did so there "was some power you can exercise over her".
This, she said, made it "a more significant example" of such offending "and of course it happened in a domestic violence setting".
Nevertheless, she said Cairnes had demonstrated remorse, and had done "anything you could have" through engaging with a psychologist to tackle the underlying issues to his offending.
"I note there has been a very positive approach in terms of rehabilitation," she said.
"I'm sure you'll contribute greatly to the community in the future."
Ms McLaughlin said it was both in Cairnes' and the community's interests to not record a conviction.
To ensure his focus on rehabilitation, Ms McLaughlin imposed a condition on Cairnes' sentence of a 12-month conditional release order that he continue to engage with his psychologist "for however long (the psychologist) deems it to be necessary".
"I accept you're on a significant learning path in relation to that," she told Cairnes, who was supported in court by his father.
Cairnes, of Kingfisher Court, pleaded guilty at an earlier mention of his case to a charge of authorised access or modification of restricted data.
He and the victim had been in an eight-month relationship that ended in December, 2023.
After Cairnes accessed her account around January 20, the woman phoned him and pleaded with him to stop.
Cairnes did not deny it was him but insisted he was not directly involved, claiming instead that he paid someone to hack into the Snapchat account.
Police previously told the court the victim lost access three times as a result of Cairnes continually changing her password.
Cairnes contacted the victim on January 26 about 10.40pm, with her asking him straight away why he was doing what he was and then asking him to stop.
In upper-case letters he replied: "I have the power to delete ur account if I really want too (sic)."
"Don't," she said, "please, I beg you."
Cairnes then demanded that she "do what ur told" and "start to f---ing grow up."
But the woman said it was Cairnes who needed to grow up, given his actions.
Police said the victim blocked Cairnes as a friend, but minutes later he logged in and re-added himself.
The following day, at 12.30pm, he sent her a Snapchat photo of himself with the message "if you keep going with this ... I'll log back in again. I told you last night that I have access to a lot of things."
Ten minutes later, the victim reported him to Albury police, who she provided with photographs of their messages.
While she was in the station, police watched on as Cairnes continually restricted her access to the account.
