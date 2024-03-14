It's grand final day in Hume Country Tennis Association

The Hume Country Tennis Association (HCTA) is holding its grand finals on Saturday.
The 12-court complex at the Jindera Tennis Club is the ideal location to conclude as all matches can be completed on the one day.
The HCTA was formed in 1927 and has offered competitive tennis for around 400 players each Saturday for almost a century.
The association presently consists of 13 clubs, mostly based in the Greater Hume Shire and 46 teams are entered and compete over seven sections.
The association is rather unique as it a mixed competition (four men and four ladies) and has great afternoon teas.
The section one winner is awarded the Thomas Chubb Shield.
This shield was first presented in 1936, so it has a long and distinguished history.
Thomas Chubb was a wonderful supporter of the association and also has donated the Thomas Chubb Cup for section six, which was first presented in 1933.
Another winner's trophy of note is the Gordon Moll Shield for the winner of section two. This was first presented in 1958.
Gordon's son Evan was president of the association for 33 years, so the link is a proud one.
Clubs will compete in seven grades, with section six to start at 10am, while all other matches are 1pm.
The Henty Park club will compete in six of the sections, which must be a record for the association.
Walbundrie has three teams in the grand finals, which is a commendable result for a small country town.
Section 1 Henty Park v Bungowannah; Section 2 Henty Park v Holbrook; Section 3a Walbundrie v Howlong; Section 3b Henty Park v Burrumbuttock; Section 4 Henty Park v Walbundrie; Section 5 Walbundrie v Henty Park; Section 6 Henty Park v Culcairn (10 am start).
