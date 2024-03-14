The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Column

WEATHER WATCH: Officially autumn, but March proving hot by degrees

By Peter Nelson
March 14 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hats were worn everywhere during the Mighty Mitta Muster on Sunday, March 10, a weekend when high temperatures were recorded throughout Victoria. Picture by James Wiltshire
Hats were worn everywhere during the Mighty Mitta Muster on Sunday, March 10, a weekend when high temperatures were recorded throughout Victoria. Picture by James Wiltshire

It has been exceedingly very dry in our regions since Friday, January 26, so many places went through the whole of February without any rain and the first 10 days of March have been the same.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.