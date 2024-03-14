WEATHER WATCH: Officially autumn, but March proving hot by degrees

In addition, very heavy rain has fallen at Eyre located to the far east of Western Australia since last weekend. Over a four-day period 325 millimetres was recorded, the wettest ever such period in 140 years of records. This was higher than the annual average of 316 millimetres. In March 1912, 203.8 millimetres was recorded, the only previous wet month. March 1912 was a warm dry month in South Australia, Victoria and up to Queensland and much needed rain fell in both June and July 1912. Just to the north of Eyre at Rawlinna there is a merino sheep station, the largest in Australia, being a million hectares holding 60,000 sheep and most of this property went under water. A strong high pressure ridge prevented the eastward movement of this massive deluge from Eyre.

