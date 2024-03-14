This is the last chance for many to iron out any issues before season start

One of the Ovens and Murray Football League teams tipped among the big improvers will round out its pre-season on Saturday.
Wodonga Raiders snared former GWS-Western Bulldog Sam Darley last October and ex-Collingwood draftee Darrean Wyatt last month and while all the recruits aren't available for the away game against Goulburn Valley outfit Benalla, coach Marc Almond is looking to nail down the playing style.
"It's really about honing in on our systems and structures," he said.
"The boys have been making some big in-roads into how we want to play and it's just another chance to implement our systems."
Raiders have finished ninth the last two seasons, with one and two wins respectively in 2022 and 2023.
However, the fact that a number of their teenagers have been able to gain valuable experience in that time - although the club will remain one of the youngest groups - will prove beneficial, particularly with its handful of former AFL-listed players.
Darley played 20 games for the Giants and Bulldogs and while Wyatt never played a senior AFL game, he boasts VFL experience.
And that's apart from second-year player Cam Ellis-Yolmen, who proved himself one of the league's best last season with a series of barnstorming displays by the strong midfielder after an 11-year career at Adelaide and Brisbane for 48 matches.
Meanwhile, it will be a meeting of two country powerhouses when Albury hosts Echuca.
The latter has dominated the Goulburn Valley in recent years, while Albury has been a perennial finalist in the O and M.
And although it's still only a practice game, there will be enormous interest within the two leagues.
In other matches involving O and M teams, North Albury will face East Wagga Kooringal, Lavington meets Myrtleford, while Wangaratta Rovers tackle Mansfield.
A handful of clubs will complete their practice games the following weekend.
The competition starts on Good Friday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.