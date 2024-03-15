The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Eloquently done: Mum and daughters' home-grown dream becomes global brand

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
March 16 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Table Top equestrian Kerrianne Dundas with her daughters Maddison Singe, 27, and Isabella Dundas, 20, modelling some of their own Eloquence Equestrian range. Picture supplied
Table Top equestrian Kerrianne Dundas with her daughters Maddison Singe, 27, and Isabella Dundas, 20, modelling some of their own Eloquence Equestrian range. Picture supplied

Kerrianne Dundas still pinches herself when she heads off to the Lavington post office with a package destined for one of the world's leading equestrian stables.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.