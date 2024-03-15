IN OUR COMMUNITY: Craft, cake, cancer support and a chance to say thanks

Murray group, of the Country Women's Association of NSW, held its annual handicraft and cookery day at the Gerogery hall on Wednesday, March 13.
It was described as a wonderful display of work entered by the talented members. The winners in each section will progress on to the CWA state conference in Coffs Harbour in May.
The best fruit cake was won by Lyn Buck, of the Albury Evening branch, while the work of the day was a hardanger entered by Lorraine Marcus, of Oaklands.
"Congratulations to all winners - may you do well at state," a spokeswoman said.
Al Taylor will trade his skate board for a stationary bike this Saturday, March 16, in support of the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund.
The owner of Al's Skate Co in Wodonga, and 2023 Albury Citizen of the Year, will be among more than 200 riders to take part in the 24-hour Sunshine Ride, which kicks off at 6pm on Friday, March 15.
Mr Taylor will be the first to jump on a bike in front of Guru's Cafeteria on Dean St, Albury, for an hour, at 6am, followed by other local identities including ride ambassadors Steve Bowen, Danny Phegan and Robbie Mackinlay.
A second local identities bike will be located in High St, Wodonga, with 2024 Wodonga Youth Citizen of the Year Caitlin Weppner, Trust Fund board member Narelle Huntley and former Wodonga Raiders player and real estate agent, Leon Kowski, among those set to pedal south of the Border.
Like most people, Mr Taylor said he has been touched by cancer, including a friend of 25 years, former Albury local Andrew Maggs, who lost his battle with cancer in 2021, aged 39.
"I'm aware of how much the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre means to people either going through cancer, or caring for a loved one who has it, and how important it is to have a facility like it in our regional area," he said.
"I lost one of my good friends to cancer a few years back and although Andrew wasn't living in the area, he was originally from here and the organisation and chemotherapy nurses such as Sally Smith were a massive support to him, his wife and two kids."
Mr Kowski said the community was fortunate to have the cancer centre "at our fingertips".
"We all know someone that's going through that battle and to have that facility there is just fantastic," he said.
"To get behind causes like the Sunshine Ride, which is a great initiative, helps those families and ensures they have the great care they deserve and need at that time."
At least 25 teams have registered for the fourth annual Sunshine Ride, including gyms in Albury, Wodonga, Wangaratta and Wagga.
Sporting clubs and schools have also jumped on board, with the main event to be held at Adrenaline Boxing and Conditioning in Albury, with more than 20 bikes.
Organisers are hoping to beat last year's fundraising tally of $113,000.
For more information or to support the ride, visit sunshineride.org.au
The contribution of volunteer firefighters has been celebrated during a family day at Jindera.
About 180 Rural Fire Service volunteers and their families gathered at Jindera Pioneer Museum to enjoy live music and outdoor children's games.
NSW Rural Fire Service Association president Scott Campbell said the event on Saturday, March 9, was a chance to recognise volunteers who give up their time to help others.
And also an opportunity to enjoy "good company, good food and good fun".
"On behalf of the people of NSW and the Rural Fire Service Association, we say thank you for all that you do keeping our communities safe, battling dangerous fires and protecting property," he said.
"Thank you also to the families of our volunteer firefighters who sacrifice precious time with their loved ones so the community can benefit."
