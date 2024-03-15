Teenage girl kicked woman after victim punched to the ground in city CBD

She saw a girlfriend fighting so teenager Chelsea Drew thought it'd be fine to turn violent, kicking a woman as she lay on the ground.
It was behaviour deemed so concerning that Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin ordered a report to investigate sentencing options other than jail.
The report on the 18-year-old will determine whether she is suitable for supervision by Community Corrections in Albury, including possible counselling and treatment for issues related to her offending.
"It's very serious offending," Ms McLaughlin said, on adjourning sentencing for six weeks.
The East Albury teenager pleaded guilty to a single charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
That was over an incident involving herself, two girlfriends and a woman who they came across in Dean Street, Albury, in the early hours of November 12, 2023.
The court was told the victim had gone to a family celebration the previous evening in the Crown Lounge at Beer Deluxe.
She arrived about 7pm and left about 1.40am, making her way to the nearby taxi ramp.
The woman was standing next to security staff waiting for a taxi when she saw a group of three women - one of them was Drew - and two men about two metres away.
Police said she had waited there for about 10 minutes when she overheard someone in the group say "fa--ot".
"We don't use that f---ing word," she told them. "That's homophobic."
One of Drew's girlfriends replied "Come over here and say that, you think you're so tough."
The victim shot back "you think I'm scared of you, come over here then".
The taunts continued, so the victim used her phone to take a couple of photos of the group.
With that, the first female friend of Drew walked over and punched to the victim to the head and used her other hand to grab her phone - which she threw to the ground.
The victim tried to reach out for her phone, only to have Drew's other female friend pull her hair, causing her to fall over.
This didn't stop the third offender from continuing to pull the woman's hair.
"(Drew) kicked the victim once and was dragged away by a man who is known to police," Ms McLaughlin was told, in a outline of the case.
"(The third offender) kicked the victim two times before letting go of the victim's hair and walking off."
The attack was estimated to have lasted only a minute.
Police said the victim returned home and noticed she had suffered several injuries, including a swollen and bruised left eye, bloodied teeth and multiple bruises, grazes and scratches.
She went to Albury hospital for treatment, before being discharged later that morning.
The woman sent the pictures she took of the group to a friend, who then distributed the images to several other friends.
The three woman who attacked her, including Drew, were then identified through their social media profiles.
Police spoke to Drew at her home on January 22, when she made admissions to what she had done including kicking the victim.
"The accused stated that she noticed (her first friend) starting the fight so she also joined in."
