The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
What's on

'Cutting, stitching and binding of re-used materials meditative and healing'

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
March 16 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Border creative Inga Hanover was inspired by a desire to understand and preserve the ancient rituals, ceremonies and folklore of the indigenous Latvian traditions of neo-paganism and Dainas in her latest exhibition. Picture by Mark Jesser
Border creative Inga Hanover was inspired by a desire to understand and preserve the ancient rituals, ceremonies and folklore of the indigenous Latvian traditions of neo-paganism and Dainas in her latest exhibition. Picture by Mark Jesser

Inga Hanover is weaving together her Latvian heritage in a new exhibition in Wodonga after a decade of research.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.