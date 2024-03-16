'Cutting, stitching and binding of re-used materials meditative and healing'

Inga Hanover is weaving together her Latvian heritage in a new exhibition in Wodonga after a decade of research.
The Border artist's family came to Beechworth via Bonegilla as World War II refugees in 1949.
In her latest exhibition, sen mes tev jau gaidijam, which opened at Hyphen - Wodonga Library Gallery on Friday, March 15, Hanover was inspired by a desire to understand and preserve the ancient rituals, ceremonies and folklore of the indigenous Latvian traditions of neo-paganism and dainas.
Dainas (folk songs) are the main way of passing on Latvian culture, dealing with two fundamental cycles: the human life cycle and the agricultural cycle.
"They figure prominently at birth, marriage and death; exploring the interplay between the living and the dead and delve into superstitions of fecundity, virility and the occult," she said.
In 2001, the Cabinet of Dainas (folk songs) was included in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Memory of the World Register.
In sen mes tev jau gaidijam (which translates as "we have been waiting for you long ago") exhibition, Hanover used digital prints on aluminium, digital jacquard tapestries, digital prints with hand stitching on canvas, along with a video related to the textile works.
"In the digital print series titled: Growing birches on granite hillsides, I have used archival family photos, incorporating Latvian symbology," Hanover said.
"Birch trees are so essential to the Latvian; I think they are in our DNA.
"My family planted birches on the granite hillsides of Beechworth to remind them of the home that they fled at the end of World War II.
"In the 1960s you could always recognise where Latvians lived as there was a birch tree in the front garden."
Hanover's first job after doing an undergraduate course in printmaking was in textile design.
She worked in that industry for about a decade.
"I have always worked in textiles but never shown it publicly, and all of this textile work is deeply rooted in childhood memories of sitting beside my grandmother and mother, deconstructing worn clothes, cutting off buttons from used shirts and being taught the techniques of cross-stitch, drawn thread work and knitting, in particular the ornate Latvian mittens," she said.
"Over the last decade I have been drawn back to the repaired and reconstructed cloth; a process that encodes the deep richness of lives lived - preserving memories and stories.
"The acts of harvesting, cutting, stitching, binding, covering and wrapping of re-used materials are very meditative and healing.
"I particularly enjoyed using the work kitchen aprons that belonged to my father and the inner tube from my mother's old bicycle."
The exhibition opened at Hyphen - Wodonga Library Gallery on Friday, March 15, at 6pm and runs until Sunday, June 9.
