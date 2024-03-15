Drug psychosis episode culminated in woman headbutting, biting policewoman

A woman will remain in jail for attacking two police officers while in an illicit drug-induced psychosis after concerns were raised she might be extradited to Queensland if released.
Albury Local Court was told that if Mia Barrow was given a jail term in the community, she might not end up serving the sentence.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin heard the Albury woman was wanted over outstanding Queensland arrest warrants.
"The extradition would certainly be done by Queensland police, that's my understanding," prosecutor Sergeant Casey Braz said of the suggestion this would soon happen if Barrow was released on an intensive corrections order.
Barrow, the court heard, headbutted and minutes later bit the wrist of a female senior constable, and also assaulted a male constable, after being taken to Albury hospital to have her mental health assessed.
Police had earlier decided to have Barrow detained under the NSW Mental Health Act due to her level of intoxication, the threat she made to a woman after the victim refused to hand over her car "and the holding of the knife to her neck" in response.
Barrow, 30, appearing via a video link to the Dillwynia Correctional Centre in outer, north-western Sydney, pleaded guilty to assault police occasioning actual bodily harm, custody of a knife in a public place and two assault police charges.
For that she handed a full-time jail term of 12 months, with a six-month non-parole period that will have her eligible for release on June 22.
Ms McLaughlin said that while the police facts of the case outlined a serious example of such offending, she was "unable to find any evidence of mental health (issues) that impacted on her behaviour".
"I accept she was experiencing some kind of drug-induced psychosis at the time," she said, noting how Barrow was "highly agitated" when arrested.
The court was told that hospital staff refused to allow Barrow to wait in the emergency department because of her erratic, aggressive behaviour, so she was kept in the back of their caged police vehicle until she could be triaged.
Defence lawyer Jaimee Simonsen said this was the first time in custody for Barrow, who police noted had an "extensive" criminal history in Queensland where she was wanted for a breach of bail.
Ms Simonsen said Barrow was suffering under the impact of a decline in her mental health and the effect of "illicit drug abuse" when she committed the offences on December 23.
She was admitted to the Nolan House mental health ward of the hospital that night, and remained there for two days.
Since then she had remained in custody.
Ms McLaughlin was told that if Barrow was sentenced to an intensive corrections order, she would seek accommodation in Wagga - likely through a homelessness support service.
Police said Barrow had approached a woman in Kiewa Street, Albury, that December night about 9 o'clock and demanded her car.
When the woman refused, Barrow said "give me your car or I will cut myself" before raising a knife to her throat.
She walked off and police were contacted, finding her a short distance away.
Police told her she would be searched for a knife, which Barrow revealed she carried for her own protection.
They seized a multi-tool device containing a knife that she had in a pocket of her jeans.
Barrow was also carrying several bags, in which police found clothing and drug paraphernalia including several needles, a tourniquet and small resealable drug bags.
During the search, Barrow was highly agitated, her pupils were dilated and she was "ranting and raving" about being followed all day.
Police left the door open to the police vehicle cage at the hospital, but it was then they saw her break a vape.
She threatened to cut her wrists with the broken plastic pieces of the vape.
Police asked her to hand these over but she refused, putting her hands behind her back.
When they tried to seize the vape pieces, Barrow headbutted the policewoman and kicked the policeman in the face.
About 15 minutes later they saw her place the vape's battery into her mouth. She was asked to take it out and hand it over, then when they believed she was going to do so the policewoman reached in to grab the battery.
"The accused then bit (the policewoman) on the wrist, causing the skin to break and (leaving) redness to the area."
Barrow had to be forcibly removed from the cage by several police ,with support from hospital security.
However, she remained calm throughout her sentence hearing.
