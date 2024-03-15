Industrial property sells under hammer for more than $100k over vendor bid

Bidding for a 250 square metre building sitting in an industrial complex in North Albury leapt from a vendor's bid of $350,000 to nearly half a million dollars at auction on Friday afternoon, March 15.
Auctioneer Oscar Dixon, of Dixon Commercial Real Estate, said the building on a 364 square metre block on Carcoola Street was "positioned within the area's tightly held industrial precinct".
"We have a huge sliding door here, very functional large space, and an air-conditioned office all within a secure industrial complex of eight separate buildings," Mr Dixon said.
"We're in the industrial heartland of this city, close to the Hume Freeway and Lavington's CBD.
"The opportunity allows for an owner-occupier to purchase in a tightly held industrial market."
Mr Dixon tried to coax offers of "$400,000 up" from the crowd of about 30, before announcing the vendor's bid.
A fierce bidding war then ensured firstly in increments of $25,000, then $10,000, then $5000, then down to $2500.
It was declared to be on market when bidding hit $455,000.
The jousting came to an end after a hold of $462,500 was defeated by the final bid of $465,000.
About two years ago, a cold storage warehouse on the same street sold for $1.71 million.
Also earmarked for auction on Friday was a 4091 square metre industrial site at 66 Merkel Street, Thurgoona, about four kilometres from the Hume Highway.
The property in the Airside North Industrial Estate was described as being "suited to a developer or owner-occupier".
Stean Nicholls agent Kristian Hopwood said the property was sold to an unnamed buyer for "in excess of $700,000" before auction.
The site was previously sold in 2020 for $351,000.
