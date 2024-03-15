Club's proud history to be unveiled at function in late March

The proud history of the Pleasant Hills Football Club will be revived at a function later this month.
Despite playing its final match in 1955, locals Rick Clancy and Fiona Beckett recently decided to undertake the arduous task of delving into the history of the club.
The pair engaged the help of Robbie Mackinlay from Glory Days, Your Sport & Media who has compiled a podcast on the history of Pleasant Hills Football Club which was formed in 1905.
The podcast features interviews with the five remaining members of the 1955 side in brothers Brian and Tom Bourke, Ross and Frank McRae alongside Greg Anderson.
Mackinlay spent several months compiling the podcast with its official release to coincide with the function at the Pleasant Hills Community Hotel on Wednesday, March 27 commencing at 11am.
Clancy said several special guests have already confirmed their attendance at the function.
"Peter Sharp who is deputy mayor of the Lockhart Shire will be MC," Clancy said.
"We will have executives from the Hume league attend including Phil Bouffler, Dalton Wegener, Brendan I'Anson and Peter Morris.
"Also representatives from the AFL NSW.
"Most importantly we will have the five remaining players in Bryan and Tom Bourke, Ross and Frank McRae and Greg Anderson."
Clancy and Beckett have also discovered several pieces of club memorabilia which will also be on display.
"We will have the restored team board from 1953," Clancy said.
"It has been in a shearing shed for the past seven decades and used as a tally board.
"The old farmer that had it never previously told anybody so it is quite a unique piece of history.
"We also have got Greg Anderson's best and fairest trophy from 1952 and Brian Bourke's runner-up trophy as well.
"They are donating those items to the Pleasant Hills Community and we are getting a cabinet made up to display the items in the hotel.
"We are getting a replica woolen jumper made which is royal blue with a red V which were the colours worn before the club folded."
A light luncheon will be provided at the function which is free to attend.
Anyone interested in attending is encouraged to RSVP before March 25 to help with catering purposes.
You can RSVP by contacting either Rick Clancy, 0429 207 754 or Fiona Beckett, 0409 849 140.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.