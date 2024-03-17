YOUR SAY: Let's make the most of our city's great recycling facilities

This week I enjoyed a guided tour of our local waste management facilities. It was interesting to hear that it actually makes money for the city, because of the recycling of so many materials.
Our current landfill space will only last a few more years and if a replacement has to be found, it will be fearfully expensive. The whole centre is set up to make recycling almost everything simple. It was therefore disappointing to see how many people didn't bother but tipped everything into the landfill spot. For our tip to continue to make money, rather than cost a heap to be replaced, some of us need to up our game.
It takes but minutes to drop things in the right place and help is available with this.
We have a great facility here. Let's make the most of it, for our city and our planet.
The proposal to increase the aged care levy is obviously the brain child of Millennials, who are traditionally envious of Baby Boomers (I term this Baby Boomer Envy).
It is aimed at people who worked hard and made sacrifices to secure a future for themselves and their families and so now, after all these years of hard work, saving diligently and paying taxes the proposed reward is to be penalised for these efforts by the proposal to double-dip into their pensions, savings and superannuation funds.
It may be a strange concept to some, but the harder one worked and the more that one earned then the more taxes are paid.
Well, all I can say that any government that is prepared to implement this greedy proposal should be ready for the backlash from millions of pensioners at the next federal election (we are all over voting age).
If only governments had done over the years what we did and invested some of the taxes that they leveraged out of us then the current situation could have been avoided.
The below comment by a NSW government spokesperson, as reported in The Border Mail, is an outright lie. It is nowhere near it! Stop lying to us, and stop hiding things from us.
"This is the second largest investment in a regional hospital in the history of NSW, and NSW Health is getting on with the planning and design process to deliver it."
I still buy this newspaper as I like to know what's happening locally, whether it be news, entertainment etc.
There is an unlimited supply of news online and a lot of it is free so people certainly don't need Facebook to inform them.
If Meta wants to withdraw, let them.
Do you know someone like this? They live in NSW. They live in a house they have bought or are buying. They are on a low income. Maybe they are retired and on the pension. Currently they receive the low-income household rebate for energy. They don't have solar panels.
The state government is offering them a 3kW solar panels system. It replaces the rebate and there is no cost. I reckon the government realises that when people have solar and it's a hot day, they can run their air conditioners from dawn to dusk but they don't put extra pressure on the grid. It's like they are helping the pensioners and the electricity companies at the same time.
They say the pensioner would save $600 a year. And it adds value to their house. Do you look a gift horse in the mouth? Well, if I were a pensioner in NSW, I'd check it out by googling NSW rebate swap for solar.
Lily D'Ambrosio, can we please have the same offer in Victoria?
Energy corporations are fighting tooth and nail to keep our bills - and their profits - high.
They have reportedly secured a commitment from the Australian Energy Regulator to adjust its calculation methods, potentially leading to higher electricity costs.
And the timing is no coincidence. Soon the regulator is announcing the default market offer - which determines whether our bills go up or down. But wholesale electricity or the cost of supplying our homes with power has significantly gone down. Clearly, our bills shouldn't be going up.
Right now, energy corporations are up on the regulator's ears, arguing against lower energy bills. We need to make sure the government does everything it can so energy prices reflect our reality - and are not driven by the agenda of greedy corporations. Such corporations should not be allowed, willy-nilly, to jack up their prices.
Our government needs to create a law where any increases by such powerful businesses must first be submitted to the Energy Minister for his/her approval.
Let not these powerful businesses bulldoze price rises onto us, the consumers. A permanent government capping on their profit for five years should be in place; thereafter they must resubmit their proposed price rise to the Energy Minister in the office.
For the first time experience of calling 000, I can only praise the Wodonga health service.
The rapid arrival of the ambulance, the professionalism and care of the paramedics.
The staff in the emergency department were thorough, dedicated and patient in the diagnosis - with a much appreciated humour batted from both sides!
I am sure I speak on behalf of many, what a wonderful team we have that care for us.
I thought our Farrer representative and currently deputy leader of the Opposition had finally found her niche after many lacklustre ministerial positions. She has excelled as a naysayer and her every utterance in her new role has been negative.
However her recent tweet about "foreign criminals", that she has declined to remove, is simply fearmongering.
This tweet is a whole new low. Her behaviour, I believe, should make her position as deputy leader of the Opposition untenable.
As the cost-of-living crisis deepens on the back of a global pandemic and natural disasters, many people are feeling overwhelmed with how to address the issues facing their community.
The Salvation Army is committed to identifying the most pressing challenges and providing targeted, local solutions. If you can spare a few minutes of your time, you can help us by sharing your experience.
This independent, nationwide pulse check on social justice issues will capture the most pertinent concerns in your community right now. The findings will allow us to direct services and advocate for positive change where it's needed most.
First released in 2022, The Salvation Army's National Social Justice Stocktake provided an overview of what mattered most to people across Australia. It uncovered mental health and housing affordability as the top two concerns nationally, with alcohol and drug misuse, family violence and homelessness rounding out the top five.
We were inspired to see genuine interest from community leaders to understand the findings and as a result, we have welcomed some great initiatives, such as progress towards a National Housing and Homelessness Plan and a modest increase to the JobSeeker allowance, but there is still so much to do.
This latest survey will allow us to gauge where progress has been made and where help is desperately needed. It has become a crucial part of our advocacy, changing leaders' perspectives on social justice.
Please help us by having your say at salvationarmy.org.au/socialjustice-survey.
